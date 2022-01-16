Nino Cerruti: the designer who wore Jack Nicholson and Richard Gere

Listen to the audio version of the article

“You will find my answers a little snobbish, but I think a little snobbishness is an appreciable quality in today’s world.” Thus began the interview that Nino Cerruti had granted us for the book “Eleganza. The guide to men’s style “(and Il Sole24Ore). We had asked him precisely for the competence, stature and irony with which he could “mistreat elegance, but treat the concept”. That is to say your opinion on what men’s clothing expresses today.

What is masculine elegance for you today? Who is elegant and how do they show it? “Elegance is a word I hate because it seems to me that it is used by people who wear terrible things and, because they are unusual, think they are elegant. I prefer the word style. Style is or isn’t. Style is people’s sensitivity. Having style means mixing culture and art, it means having respect for aesthetic values. Those without style should have the good sense to listen to what they are told to do and not invent strange things. Today, we are passing from the most defensive conservatism to attitudes that seem like jokes ».

How has your idea of ​​style changed over the years? «I started working on the company in the early 1950s. One of the crucial moments took place in the early 1960s and coincided with the evolution of casual chic: a style that inaugurated the adoption of more relaxed shapes and that saw greater individual freedom in the way of interpreting men’s clothing. . A process that has come up to date, when the need (in some cases misinterpreted) was felt to accentuate the originality of clothing and to welcome sportswear into everyday life ».

What values ​​does the male dress express today, in the profession but also outside. “Today the male suit expresses very different attitudes: it can be an expression of a refined or refined person, but it can also be a do as others do so that you can rest easy”.

In the Eighties he created a sportswear line and collaborated with world-famous athletes: where did that intuition come from? “When I launched my line of sports, especially for individual sports (that of teams came later), I tried to create something that didn’t just communicate a message, but to give clothing, especially ski and tennis, a certain aesthetics to the uniforms, albeit with great attention to performance and style. I have always believed that dynamics were an indispensable component for the sporty man. For the modern man, sport is an irreplaceable part of daily life ».