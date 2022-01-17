Nino Cerruti’s looks in Hollywood

Many may not know that Giorgio Armani’s career took off thanks to Nino Cerruti, a name that has marked the history of Italian fashion (and beyond). Disappeared at the age of 91, the designer has had the opportunity to build an empire over the years, whose credit also goes in part to the family business. His grandfather had founded a woolen mill in 1881 and thanks to the family business he began to work in the sector at a very young age. Although his interest was initially captured by the university (he wanted to study philosophy and journalism), with the premature death of his father Nino Cerruti he took over the reins of the company. At the time he was only twenty years old, a world ahead of him and lots of blank pages yet to be written. And he has come a long way since then.

Nino Cerruti’s glamorous legacy in Hollywood

The first men’s collection – Hitman – arrived in the late 1950s. The first boutique, on the other hand, was inaugurated ten years later in Paris, precisely in Place de la Madeleine, a city that soon adopted it. The first collection of women’s clothing also blossomed around that time. Those were also the years in which Nino Cerruti hired a Giorgio Armani still a beginner. Six years later, the famous designer would then start his own fashion house, treasuring the teachings of Cerruti.

Nino Cerruti’s fame grew suddenly, so much so that he made precious agreements like the one with Formula 1 (becoming the official designer of Ferrari) and also arriving at the star system. Therefore, alternating between the catwalk and the set, the designer has created different looks movie soon became icons of pop culture. Among the most famous we could never forget Pretty Woman.

Costume designer Marilyn Vance chose Nino Cerruti’s design for the character of Edward, entrusted to Richard Gere. In addition to the sensational dresses by Julia Roberts, who soon became a fashion icon, Gere also had the opportunity to make her mark with the tailor-made suits by Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti.

Not only Pretty Woman: Nino Cerruti and cinema

But Pretty Woman it wasn’t the only film that exploited Nino Cerruti’s talent. The stylist had a love for the cinema and has cultivated it since the 1950s thanks to Anita Ekberg. After the success of The sweet life, the actress wore a colored dress teal launched by the designer during a party in Rome. “I like actors: they are never conventional characters. Often fragile but passionate and exciting “, the designer once said.

Over the years, he has had the opportunity to work on the glamorous side of many other celebrities films as Gangster Story, The Silence of the Lambs, Wall Street, Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct.

His name has appeared in hundreds of films, marking the look of many characters. For example that of Christian Bale in American Psycho: Do you remember the scene where his character insults a clerk from the dry cleaners who wants to use bleach on his suit? The garment in question is rigorously signed by Cerruti. And again the designer has signed the looks of Kathleen Turner in the movie The jewel of the Nile as well as the look of Clint Eastwood and Rene Russo in the film In the center of the viewfinder. Among the most recent collaborations there is the one in the film Blanche cards, arrived in the hall in 2017 with the collaboration of Cerruti fabrics.

