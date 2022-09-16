Nino Correa urges citizens to stay in their homes from noon on Saturday

The commissioner of Bureau for Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (Nmead), kid leash, called on citizens to stay in their homes after noon tomorrow, Saturdayin anticipation of the rains that the tropical storm fiona.

Correa pointed out that, in general terms, the tropical system could leave between four and eight inches of rain, enough to present a risk of flooding throughout the country.

In the 11:00 am bulletin the National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) placed Puerto Rico under a storm warning. According to him National Weather Service (SNM), Fiona would bring sustained winds between 45 and 65 miles per hour with gusts to 75 miles. The east would be the area most affected by the rains, with accumulations of eight to 10 inches expected.

“Tomorrow, after noon, execute your family plan. […] We have been working on this system for two days now. We are monitoring it and we obviously depend on what the SNM tells us,” Correa said, stressing that the effects of Fiona should be felt between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Citizens “have tomorrow and already, at noon, you must be located and have taken into consideration where you are going to locate and what your plan is going to be,” the commissioner stressed.

Correa explained that there are some 357 shelters enabled in the country, although the decision to open them will be made in dialogue with the mayors based on the needs in each town and region.

“If you understand that you may be in danger in the place where you live, if it is near a river basin or you live in a place where you might have to go through flooded roads to get out of there, do it with time and wait for the SNM and we provide the rest of the information”, said the Nmead commissioner.

The secretary of the Department of Public Security (DSP), Alexis Torres, said that the interagency coordinators have been in communication with the Nmead, as have the LUMA Energy consortium liaisons in each of the regions.

Depending on the needs, the DSP could choose to extend the work shifts in the Police Bureau, although it is a decision that has not yet been made, Torres said.

“The resources of all those negotiated, the first responders, are active. Obviously we are analyzing, as the information emerges, if we expand to 12 hours or keep it at eight, “said the secretary.

For his part, the coordinator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, Orlando Olivera, pointed out that the US and state governments have outlined more agile response processes than those that existed five years ago. years, when the country was hit by Hurricane Maria. However, he recalled that the possibility of a presidential declaration of emergency first requires preliminary damage documentation.

Earlier in the week, FEMA reported that compared to 2017, it has nine times the amount of drinking water, 10 times the amount of food, twice as many blankets and 10 times the tarps in storage.

Torres, meanwhile, indicated that Governor Pedro Pierluisi will arrive on the island this afternoon and tomorrow he would appear publicly in relation to the atmospheric emergency. The president has been participating this week in official and political activities in Washington DC.

“Yesterday we held a (virtual) meeting with the agency heads and he has been in communication since day one. The communication we have with him is direct,” Correa said.

“He had communication with each of the agency heads, following up on the work plans,” added the secretary of the DSP.