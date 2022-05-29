Nino Frassica: “I acted with Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie thanks to Don Matteo: it was like going to the zoo. Marshal Cecchini? I never get tired”

From Don Matteo to international sets featuring stars of the caliber of Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie. We are talking about Nino Frassica, one of the pillars of Italian comedy, which in an interview with Corriere della Sera he retraced the salient moments of his career, from the legendary beginnings with Renzo Arbore to his global success with the Rai 1 fiction Don Matteo, of which, he confides, he is still not tired. “I would have grown tired if my role was limited to the military who interrogates the guilty, or pursue the killers. Instead the evolution of comedy it is a constant stimulus to do different things. I like the character Cecchini in his aspect of the private daily life and not of the police investigator ”, explains Frassica.

Then he revealed an unprecedented background: it was his participation in Don Matteo that struck the director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, who hired him to act in The Tourist with the couple Depp-Jolie. “I was hired because the director’s mother, the one with the difficult name, was a fan of Don Matteo, fiction very well known in Germany, and she had liked my Marshal Cecchini so much. When the son had to shoot some scenes of his film in Italy, he looked for me to pay homage to his mother and he invented a role for me: the guard chasing Depp in Venice on the Grand Canal“. Despite what one might think, for him the set was an exhilarating experience to say the least: “It was like going to the zoo, more than an actor, I felt like a spectator of what was happening around me and I saw so much exaggeration … for Depp and Jolie an array of bodyguards that would make the president of the United States envious and then an excessive, disproportionate catering. So much fanatic ‘these Americans ”. Finally his dream: work with Paolo Sorrentino.