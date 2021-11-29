Monday 29 November 2021 – 12:45

“Nino Rota-Amarcord” is released, the soundtrack of Fellini’s masterpiece

From 3 December with Cam Sugar, with 15 unreleased tracks on vinyl

Rome, 29 Nov. (askanews) – “Nino Rota – Amarcord” will be released on December 3rd. Cam Sugar, in collaboration with Decca Records, has chosen the soundtrack of Federico Fellini’s milestone to launch “Heritage”, the new collection dedicated to the most famous soundtracks that have made the history of Italian cinema. For the first time ever “Amarcord” comes out as a double LP, restored and remastered from the original tapes, and with 15 unreleased tracks on vinyl. The edition includes an illustrated poster measuring 30x75cm, with a reproduction of the original scores by Nino Rota.



Released for the first time in Italian cinemas on 13 September 1973, “Amarcord” won an Oscar in 1974 for best foreign film, as well as receiving two nominations for best director and best screenplay. The sweet and evocative music of Maestro Nino Rota accompanies the listener on a journey through the places of Fellini’s childhood in Rimini, creating an absolutely perfect combination of music and images and still today appreciated internationally. Federico Fellini, as always, turned to Nino Rota, then 62, for the composition of the music for the film. The composer and the director were already protagonists of a long-standing artistic partnership that dates back to 21 years earlier when they collaborated for the first time for the realization of Lo sheikh white.





“We make music for Fellini’s films so quickly that for decency it would be better not to let anyone know because they might think that we do it not easily but with carelessness”, said Nino Rota about the work on the soundtracks of Fellini’s films. . As for the main theme of “Amarcord”, Rota recalled: “We had been playing the piano all day, but nothing came out. Finally, at the moment of leaving, I play a tune, Federico stops and tells me: this is fine, we will make the whole film with it ”. And, speaking of Gradisca’s music, one of the unpublished tracks on vinyl from the upcoming collection, Fellini gave Rota some indication “very precise but also very contradictory: ‘it makes a cheerful but sad motif, an old motif but one that is new, a carefree but pathetic motif ‘”, the brilliant musician still said.The music takes up the dreamlike aspect of the film, with songs that have become very famous as the central theme entitled Amarcord. Among the unforgettable songs of the upcoming soundtrack, La fogaraccia, Le manine di primavera and Lo struscio. Today the Amarcord soundtrack continues to live and reach the great international audience thanks also to the sync created by Cam Sugar: the most recent one saw Leonardo DiCaprio as protagonist for the promo of the 500 Elettrica FIAT.With over 2,000 original scores, Cam Sugar is the largest and most representative catalog of original Italian soundtracks, winner of over 500 international awards, including an Oscar for Best Original Soundtrack for Il Postino. Founded in Rome in 1959, it has produced the music for some of the most important and award-winning Italian films composed by artists such as Nino Rota, Ennio Morricone, Luis Bacalov, Riz Ortolani, Piero Piccioni, Armando Trovajoli, Piero Umiliani, Stelvio Cipriani, Fiorenzo Carpi, Philippe Sarde and many others.

