Nintendo 3DS and Wii U, the eShop will close within a year: here is the date – Nerd4.life

L’eShop will close within about a year on Nintendo 3DS And Wii Uto be precise at the end of March 2023: the Japanese company announced it, specifying that starting from that date the owners of the two consoles will no longer be able to make purchases from the digital platform.

This is not unexpected news: we already knew that the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop would close in forty-two countries, in that case mainly South American, and it was therefore only a matter of time before the same operation was carried out in the USE and in Europe.

It is clear that the closure of the eShop on 3DS and Wii U will not affect the purchases already made, in the sense that it will still be possible on the two platforms download again games and content in their possession.

“From the second half of March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make purchases for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS in Nintendo eShop or download free content, including demos. Furthermore, as that period approaches, their services will cease to function.” reads on the Nintendo website.

“As of August 29, 2022, it will no longer be possible to use Nintendo eShop Cards to add funds to an account in the Nintendo eShop for Wii U or Nintendo 3DS. However, download codes will still be available until the second half of March 2023.”

“Users who combine their Nintendo Network ID funds (used in Nintendo eShop for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS) with funds tied to their Nintendo Account (used in Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch) can use the shared funds to purchase content on all of these consoles until the second half of March 2023, after which time the funds can only be used to purchase content for the Nintendo Switch. “

“There is no change for Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo eShop changes for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS will occur simultaneously in the software of these platforms where you can make purchases, such as Mii StreetPass Square, The Theme Store and Nintendo Badge Arcade. “

“Even after the second half of March 2023, and in the foreseeable future, it will still be possible to re-download games and DLCs, receive software updates and play online on Wii U and Nintendo 3DS systems.”

“We thank you for using the Nintendo eShop for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS and we hope you will continue to use these platforms. We have prepared a site where you can have a look at the time spent with these consoles by consulting some game statistics. Visit the site my-nintendo-3ds-wiiu-memories.nintendo.com. “