Nintendo and the resounding rejection of NFTs

Nintendo remains silent on all the controversy surrounding NFTs. In recent months, this line of business has found itself in the eye of the hurricane on several occasions. While the gaming community is reluctant to its hypothetical virtues, still to be demonstrated, some companies like Ubisoft have already confirmed that they are working on methods to get the most out of its advantages. However, Nintendo remains silent and, beyond knocking down an unofficial project that used Mariodoes not position itself with the controversy of NFTs.

The benefits of rescuing the work of the past

There are not a few companies that are looking for ways to benefit from these intangible elements. Konami, for example, earned more than $150,000 selling catches of the Castlevania from NES. Thanks to a collection made up of 14 pieces, the Japanese company managed to pocket that amount. The main dish, as we learned later, was the digital map of Dracula’s Castle. This, with a selling cost of just over €23,000was the greatest asset of a sale of non-physical item contents. Seeing how easy it is to get hundreds of thousands of euros, it is not surprising that other companies also want to keep a piece of the cake.

SEGA, which initially disassociated itself from the NFT business, registered a few weeks ago own brand related to these. Thus, it has been speculated that the company will seek to benefit from this technology through “SEGA NFT”, a company that only has a logo. At the moment, this brand lacks activity beyond the commented logo. Therefore, affirming or denying what SEGA will do is not yet possible. However, this indecision resulting from being in no man’s land it is not the common tonic seen in recent months.

Nintendo does not take sides with NFTs

There are three recent examples that show very well what is happening with this technology. Troy Baker, renowned dubbing actor of the medium, serves as a first sample. Shortly after announcing that was interested in the possibilities of NFTs, Baker lived in his flesh the rejection of a large part of his followers. After this, the voice actor of Fortnite he backed down and claimed to have been wrong. A case similar to that of Team17, a team that backed down with its intention regarding the brand worms after become a trend due to so many criticisms on social networks. But this reality, these cases of going back and asking for forgiveness, is not even close to being the current trend with a market with a lot to regulate.

GameStop, protagonist of one of the craziest stories of 2021confirmed that will seek to take advantage of the advantages of NFTs. Although the project is still in its infancy, as you can see on its website, the weeks go by and the chain of video game stores still does not back down. It’s more, is a long way from doing it. After announcing this project, GameStop stock price soared on the stock market. Although it was not a hit similar to the one at the beginning of last year, a movement that emerged in Reddit that saved the company, the company’s shareholders are in a very comfortable position. And, in the middle of this NFT war, stands Nintendo and its indifference on the subject.

At the moment, unlike Ubisoft, Square Enix and EA, the big N is against the use of this technology. However, other companies such as Microsoft or Team17, the latter after a setback in networks, they have spoken out to ensure that they will not use NFTs. In any case, that the company has knocked down Mario’s project that made use of said non-tangible elements may be a sign of his thinking. After all, if they were interested they would have already found a method to take advantage.

And you, what do you think about the subject? Do you think Nintendo will benefit from NFTs in the future? Would you like the company to speak out and take sides? We read you in the comments.