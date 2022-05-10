Nintendo announces a new Indie World for May 11

The moment of independent court games has arrived on Nintendo Switch. The Kyoto company has revealed that there will be a new Indie World on May 11, from 16:00 (peninsular time). In total, 20 minutes of information on independent titles that will be released soon in the hybrid of those of Mario. As usual, the streaming event can be followed through the official Nintendo channel on YouTube (direct link).

Nintendo has not given details about the specific titles that will be presented during the event, although among the games that are yet to come is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revengethe long-awaited title of the Ninja Turtles that will be published by Dotemu this year 2022. In FreeGameTips we have had the opportunity to interview its creators.

Here we offer you the schedule broken down by countryboth in Spain and in the United States and the rest of America.

What time is the Indie World on May 11 in Spain, Latin America and the US?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 4:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 11:00 a.m.

Bolivia: at 12:00 noon

Brazil: at 1:00 p.m.

Chile: at 10:00 a.m.

Colombia: at 09:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 08:00 a.m.

Cuba: at 10:00 a.m.

Ecuador: at 09:00 hours

El Salvador: at 08:00 hours

United States (Washington DC): at 10:00 a.m.

United States (PT): at 07:00

Guatemala: at 08:00 a.m.

Honduras: at 08:00 hours

Mexico: at 09:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 08:00 a.m.

Panama: at 09:00 a.m.

Paraguay: at 10:00 a.m.

Peru: at 09:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 10:00 a.m.

Dominican Republic: at 10:00 a.m.

Uruguay: at 11:00 a.m.

Venezuela: at 10:00 a.m.

Source | Nintendo