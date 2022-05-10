Nintendo announces a new Indie World Showcase for tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish time)

Nintendo has announced a new Indie World Showcase for tomorrow, May 11, a live broadcast that will focus on offering us new independent video games that will soon arrive on Nintendo Switch. It can be seen on the company’s official channel on YouTube and start at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). It will last approximately 20 minutesalthough obviously what games we can see in it have not been specified.

Don’t miss a new Indie World presentation on May 11 at 4:00 p.m. (peninsular time). Include about 20 minutes of information on indie games coming soon to Nintendo Switch. #IndieWorld Follow her here tomorrow: https://t.co/HFtybEO3hY pic.twitter.com/jaCS6kuDJG— Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) May 10, 2022

What games could we see at the Indie World Showcase tomorrow?

Although Nintendo has not specified which indie games we will see at tomorrow’s event, looking back we can get an idea of ​​the type of content that can be seen in this new Indie World Showcase: the last edition took place in december last yeara broadcast in which a update of the calendar of indies for Switch until summer of this year, approximately, including games that were released that same day for the hybrid, such as Chicory: A Colorful Tale. The launch dates of very interesting projects that were shown in the previous edition remain to be known, such as sea ​​of ​​starswhich is scheduled for Christmas this year, or the Spanish Endling Extinction is Foreverwith a release window slated for sometime in the spring of 2022. Of course, there’s always hope of seeing highly anticipated indie game updates like CardShark or the long awaited Hollow Knight: Silk Song.