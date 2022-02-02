Nintendo blocks another 2200 songs to the youtuber GilvaSunner, which closes the channel – Nerd4.life

The hard fist of does not subside Nintendo against the GilvaSunner YouTube channelwith the request of others 2,200 copyright blocks on as many uploaded songs, actually pushing the youtuber to close the channel forever.

This is the second batch of cancellation requests from Nintendo against the youtuber in question, after the first wave of 1,300 copyright blocks already arrived in the previous days. As reported by the youtuber in question, another 2,200 block requests arrived yesterday and more are probably on the way.

“After thinking a lot these days, I have decided at this point that it is not worth continuing to keep the channel active and therefore I will delete the YouTube channel (or what remains of it) this Friday”, wrote the youtuber, also referring to understand the various points of view and opinions of those who take sides for or against its channel and with respect to the decisions made by Nintendo, but hope that everyone respects the decision to close.

“I want to thank you for these 11 years of support and the great messages you have sent, it has been great to see the video game music scene grow so much!” Nintendo’s initiative, as we reported in the previous news, is absolutely legitimate, as these are works of which it fully owns the rights.

However, as pointed out by many users on Twitter, even clearly expressing their dissent towards the Japanese company, the GilvaSunner channel was not for profit and still represented an excellent source to draw from to listen to music that would otherwise become difficult to enjoy, as these are often titles that have been out of print for many years.