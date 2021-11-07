Nintendo confirms the launch windows on Switch

On the sidelines ofNintendo’s latest financial report, the leaders of the Japanese company have not only provided information on the possible release of the new Switch console but have also offered clarifications on the launch window of the most anticipated exclusives.

Thanks to the rich documentation produced by Nintendo with the report on the financial results of the last quarter of the fiscal year 2021/2022, the representatives of the Japanese videogame giant have informed the investors on the timing of marketing foreseen for the exclusive Switches coming from now to the next. months.

The paragraph on the most important first party and third party games that will be launched on Nintendo Switch during the next fiscal year mentions all the titles already announced by the Kyoto house: none of the exclusive blockbusters most awaited by fans, therefore, should be postponed to 2023.

In the list drawn up by Nintendo to report the video games released in 2022 (or, at the latest, by the end of March 2023) thus we find Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3 And Splatoon 3, Besides Kirby and the Lost Land And Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp. Also included in the list in question Triangle Strategy by Square Enix and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the highly anticipated adventure in development at Ubisoft Milan.

Unfortunately, from the financial report of the Kyoto house comes yet another confirmation of Nintendo’s doubts about the release of Metroid Prime 4, indicated as “game with a temporary title and with an output yet to be determined”.