Nintendo confirms the release dates of many Switch games: here are the details – Nerd4.life

Nintendo shared a new financial report and allowed us to find out more about hardware and software sales. In addition, the Kyoto company took the opportunity to reconfirm the release dates of many upcoming games.

Here you are the dates of the main upcoming games on Nintendo Switch:

TRIANGLE STATEGY – March 4, 2022

Kirby and the Lost Land – March 25, 2022

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp – Spring 2022

Splatoon 3 – 2022

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – 2022

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (tentative name) – 2022

Bayonetta 3 – 2022

Metroid Prime 4 (provisional name) – To be defined

As you can see, the information of Nintendo they simply confirm what we already knew, but it’s a convenient way to sum up what the company has in store for us over the course of 2022, and beyond if we consider Metroid Prime 4. Nintendo’s list, to be honest, also includes Legends. Pokémon Arceus, which we have however excluded since it is already available.

Arceus Pokémon Legends Village

Nintendo’s financial report allowed us to discover the console’s commercial results, as well as all the details on the best-selling games. In addition, we also had the opportunity to analyze the differences between PS5 and Switch in 2021: the sales make it clear who has suffered the most from the semiconductor crisis.