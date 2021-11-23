Nintendo criticized Activision Blizzard in an internal email – Nerd4.life

Also Nintendo finally has criticized openly Activision Blizzard for how he is handling the cases of discrimination, harassment and violence towards employees, which have emerged in recent months, and for the role of CEO Bobby Kotick in the whole affair. After Sony’s Jim Ryan and Microsoft’s Phil Spencer, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser also emailed Nintendo of America employees, as well as all related studios, including Retro Games and Next-Level Games. to talk about the topic last Friday, email reported by Fanbyte.

Bowser: “Like all of you, I am following the latest developments on the Activision Blizzard case and new reports of sexual harassment and toxicity in the company. I find these allegations truly distressing and troubling. They go against my values, as well as against Nintendo’s values ​​and policies.“

Frome-mail it is understood that Nintendo also has a representative in communication with Activision Blizzard and that the first goal we want to achieve is to oust Activision from ESA (Electronic Software Association): “All companies in the industry must help create an environment where everyone is respected and treated as an equal and where everyone understands the consequences of not doing so.“

In short, Activision Blizzard is now under pressure by all major hardware manufacturers in the industry. We will see how the situation will evolve.