Nintendo-Difference

The last Ubisoft Forward was an opportunity to discover the next just dancewhose output is set to November 22, 2022 on nintendo Switch, playstation5 and Xbox Series (later on Stadia). Pre-orders have already started for the Switch version on theUbisoft Store at the price of €59.99. This new version will benefit from several new features including a online multiplayer mode that will allow up to 6 people to join to challenge each other, new user interface described as more modern and intuitive with easy access to Playlists, game modes and songs, the possibility of unlocking personalized sessions and songs according to our preferences and playing habits through a recommendation systema new progression and rewards systemor free updates that will add new game modes, new songs and themed seasons. The official website is accessible at this address.

















An online multiplayer mode: For the first time in the history of the franchise, the entire game will be playable online with several people, within the limit of 6 players, between friends or between players from all over the world, thanks to the online group mode. All players who find themselves through this mode will be connected to the game host menu. They will be able to interact with each other thanks to the new system of emotes, choose the songs to which they will dance together and find themselves on the dance floor, no matter where they are in the world. Online groups will support cross-play functionality. Just Dance’s historic local multiplayer mode will still be available.

New art direction and revamped user interface: The new world of Just Dance will offer a whole new look, new immersive 3D environments and more intuitive navigation menus.

A powerful recommendation system: This brand new and improved recommendation system will provide players with song and playlist recommendations that will be curated based on their gaming preferences.

A new progression system and rewards: Players will be able to climb the ranks thanks to the brand new progression system which will allow them to earn points each time they perform a dance. These points will then be used to unlock new rewards such as customizable Dancer Cards, a first in Just Dance. Players will indeed be able to personalize their Dancer Card so that it reflects their personality by modifying the avatar, the background, the badge and their nickname. They will also be able to exchange cEarn points for in-game emotes and use them to communicate with other players in online parties.

Updates with free content: Over the next few years, Just Dance will regularly introduce free updates which will include new game modes, new songs as well as themed seasons.

Just Dance 2023 Edition will offer 40 new songs and different universes, whether great hits, current hits or original songs, including:

Physical by Dua Lipa

More by K/DA with Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns and Seraphine.

CAN’T STOP THE FEELING! by Justin Timberlake

Love Me Land by Zara Larson

Locked Out of Heaven by Bruno Mars

STAY by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Ava Max’s Sweet But Psycho

Rather Be by Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne

If You Wanna Party by The Just Dancers

And many more to be announced later!

In addition, the Just Dance Controller app will continue to be available for Just Dance 2023 Edition and will turn players’ smartphones into motion sensors that track the accuracy of their gestures, allow them to navigate the game and score points. Up to six simultaneous players will be able to use their phones to play, with no other peripherals required. The application is already available for free on iOS and Android.