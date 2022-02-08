Nintendo Direct announced for February 9, we follow it on Twitch from 8pm

Confirming the advances of recent days on the Nintendo Direct in February, the Kyoto house faces the social networks to announce the new media event that will be the background to numerous announcements related, of course, to the video games coming out on Switch between now and the next few months.

The new digital event planned by the Japanese gaming giant will focus on the titles that will be available on Nintendo Switch over the next few months. It will therefore be a real media showcase that will exclusively deal with video games destined to land on the hybrid console within the first half of 2022as a result, an event full of surprises and gameplay videos from the exclusive first parties and projects (multiplatform or not) in progress at third-party software houses awaits us.

The Japanese company does not provide further details on the video games that will characterize the event, therefore it will be necessary to wait until the digital show starts to find out whether or not there will be room for titles such as the rumored Hollow Knight Silksong.

The Nintendian promotional machine will restart from 23:00 Italians of tomorrow, Wednesday 9 February, with a Direct lasting about 40 minutes. Our editorial team will follow the appointment on these pages and, of course, on the Everyeye Twitch channel with a special broadcast that will start already from 8:00 pm on February 9th to discuss surprises and possible upcoming announcements.

While waiting to find out what’s cooking around Kyoto, we invite you to subscribe to our Twitch channel to interact with the editorial staff and stay up to date on the latest videogame news: by activating the bell you will also receive alerts that will notify you of the imminent start of the broadcasts of our schedule.