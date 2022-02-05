Nintendo Direct in mid-February? A clue from Charles Martinet, the Mario voice actor – Nerd4.life

The rumors about a possible new Nintendo Direct during the course of the month of February in recent weeks they have intensified and perhaps now we know the day of the next presentation of the Nintendo Switch line-up, thanks to a possible clue provided by Charles Martinet, the historic voice actor of Mario.

It all started when @Xeno_Joey suggested the February 16, 2022 as the date of the next Nintendo Direct, a speculation like many others.

Except that, as it is pointed out later, the post in question has received an “Like” from Martinet, which may suggest that the aforementioned date may indeed be spot on.

At the same time we specify the obvious: the like of Mario’s voice actor is not an official confirmation. Among other things, by taking a look at his Twitter Like history, Martinet gave us the impression of being a compulsive “stripper”. So we are waiting for official communications directly from Nintendo. That said, the time should now be ripe for a new Direct, given that in the past few years there has been at least one appointment between January and February.

Staying on the subject, according to the Zippo insider during the next Nintendo Direct Xenoblade Chronicles 3, a new Fire Emblem and Mario Kart 9 could be announced, even if the latter seems unlikely considering the pharaonic sales of Mario Kart 8.