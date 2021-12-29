Tech

Nintendo dominates the ranking of best-selling video games in 2021 – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

As already happened in 2020, also in 2021 Nintendo dominates the Amazon’s best-selling video game ranking, a sign of the unequivocal success of Nintendo Switch. It should be noted that the following ranking is drawn up net of gift cards, services and accessories.

  1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  2. Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch)
  3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  4. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
  5. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
  6. Mario Party Superstars
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  10. Metroid Dread
  11. Pokemon Shining Pearl
  12. Super Mario Odyssey
  13. New Pokemon Snap
  14. Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)
  15. Just Dance 2021 (Nintendo Switch)
  16. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  17. Super Mario Party
  18. Carnival Games (Nintendo Switch)
  19. Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  20. NBA 2K22 (PS4)

Considering the whole set of products included in the Amazon category, in the first place we find the 10 dollar gift card for the PlayStation Store, followed by those, also for ten dollars, of the Xbox Store and the Nintendo e Shop. So we have the cards to get the Robux, the Roblox coin, the Oculus Quest 2, the 128GB Nintendo-branded SanDisk microSD for Nintendo Switch, a month of PlayStation Plus subscription, Bengoo headphones and, finally, in the eleventh location, the first video game: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Strangely, in the top 20 do not appear titles such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Returnal, Resident Evil Village and others still very sold, a sign of a certain decline in the physical market.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Discovered a “new hidden world” in the inner core of the Earth

October 31, 2021

The wireless charging system tested in Italy is one of Time’s 100 inventions

November 19, 2021

who will have to replace their SIM

November 3, 2021

Nintendo Switch is in the middle of its life cycle, reiterates the president Furukawa – Nerd4.life

November 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button