Nintendo dominates the ranking of best-selling video games in 2021 – Nerd4.life

As already happened in 2020, also in 2021 Nintendo dominates the Amazon’s best-selling video game ranking, a sign of the unequivocal success of Nintendo Switch. It should be noted that the following ranking is drawn up net of gift cards, services and accessories.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pokemon Brilliant Diamond The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Mario Party Superstars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Metroid Dread Pokemon Shining Pearl Super Mario Odyssey New Pokemon Snap Minecraft (Nintendo Switch) Just Dance 2021 (Nintendo Switch) Luigi’s Mansion 3 Super Mario Party Carnival Games (Nintendo Switch) Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe NBA 2K22 (PS4)

Considering the whole set of products included in the Amazon category, in the first place we find the 10 dollar gift card for the PlayStation Store, followed by those, also for ten dollars, of the Xbox Store and the Nintendo e Shop. So we have the cards to get the Robux, the Roblox coin, the Oculus Quest 2, the 128GB Nintendo-branded SanDisk microSD for Nintendo Switch, a month of PlayStation Plus subscription, Bengoo headphones and, finally, in the eleventh location, the first video game: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Strangely, in the top 20 do not appear titles such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Returnal, Resident Evil Village and others still very sold, a sign of a certain decline in the physical market.