Nintendo eShop Game Releases and Deals of the Week (3/3/22, Europe & Americas)

Europe
Also physical for Switch
- Ryan’s Rescue Squad (Outright Games, March 4, £34.99 / €39.99)
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY™ (Nintendo, March 4, £49.99 / €59.99)
Switch eShop
- 35MM (Sometimes You, March 2, £8.99 / €9.99)
- A Musical Story (Digerati, March 3, £12.14 / €13.49)
- Ambition Record (KEMCO, March 3, £12.14 / €13.49)
- Buck Bradley Comic Adventure (RedDeerGames, March 4, £5.99 / €6.99)
- Bus Driver Simulator Countryside (Ultimate Games, March 3, £13.49 / €14.99)
- CATch the Stars (Silesia Games, March 3, £1.99 / €2.39)
- Conan Chop Chop (Funcom Oslo, March 1, £16.99 / €19.99)
- Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space (Flynns Arcade, March 3, £9.99 / €7.99)
- Dr. Oil (ChiliDog Interactive, March 4, £4.49 / €4.99)
- ELO 1100 Chess (Pix Arts, March 4, £3.99 / €3.99)
- FAR: Changing Tides (FRONTIER, March 1, £14.99 / €19.99)
- Gunborg: Dark Matters (RED ART GAMES, March 4, £12.14 / €13.49)
- Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator (Broken Arms Games, 28th Feb, £26.99 / €29.99)
- Ink Cipher (Checkered Ink, March 4, £1.79 / €1.99)
- Knight’s Try (Diplodocus Games, March 4, £8.99 / €9.99)
- LIT: Bend the Light (OverGamez, March 5, £6.11 / €6.79)
- Menseki Genius (Shinyuden, March 3, £4.49 / €5)
- Old Coin Pusher Friends (STP WORKS, March 3, £3.19 / €3.49)
- Operation Zeta (SFS Studios, March 4, £8.99 / €9.99)
- Pretty Girls Breakers! (eastasiasoft, March 3, £5.03 / €5.59)
- Primordia (Wadjet Eye Games, March 2, £13.49 / €14.99)
- Quest for Infamy (Ratalaika Games, March 4, £9.99 / €9.99)
- Racing Xtreme: Fast Rally Driver 3D (T-Bull, March 2, £5.4 / €5.99)
- Red Wings: Coloring Planes (ALL IN! GAMES, 28th Feb, £2.15 / €2.39)
- Simple Mini Golf (Kistler Studios, March 1, £3.19 / €3.49)
- Street Cats Race (Nerd Games, March 5, £8.99 / €9.99)
- The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day (Postmeta Games, March 3, £13.49 / €14.99)
- What Lies in the Multiverse (Untold Tales, March 4, £13.49 / €14.99)
- Would you like to run an idol cafe? 2 (Gamuzumi, March 3, £9.99 / €9.99)
- Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (Daedalic Entertainment, March 2, £11.70 / €13.49)
- シオリノコトハ – DarkReflections – (CyberStep, March 3, £15.99 / €17.85)
Demos for Switch
- Baby Storm
- Colors Live
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Off The Road Unleashed
- Yumeiri
DLC for Switch
- Ambition Record
- Concord: Digital Edition
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires
- GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
- Megaquarium
- Northgard
- snowrunner
- Tales of Djungarian Hamster
- WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom
Finally, we have these offers in the eShop
America
Also physical for Switch
- Ryan’s Rescue Squad – $39.99 (March 4)
- Triangle Strategy – $59.99 (March 4)
Switch eShop
- Ambition Record – $14.99
- A Musical Story – $14.99
- Buck Bradley Comic Adventure – $6.99
- Bus Driver Simulator Countryside – $14.99
- Catch the Stars – $2.99
- Counter Delta: The Bullet Rain – $14.99
- Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space – $9.99
- Dr. Oil – $4.99 (March 4)
- ELO 1100 Chess – $3.99
- Gav-Gav Odyssey – $4.99
- Gunborg: Dark Matters – $14.99
- Ink Cipher – $1.99
- Knight’s Try – $9.99
- LIT: Bend the Light – $8.00 (March 5)
- Menseki Genius – $5.00
- Old Coin Pusher Friends – $3.99
- Operation Zeta – $9.99
- Our Battle Has Just Begun! Episode 2 – $9.99
- Pretty Girls Breakers! – $6.99
- Quest for Infamy – $9.99
- Shiorinokotoha: DarkReflections – $19.99
- Splash Cars – $6.99 (March 9)
- Street Cats Race – $9.99 (March 5)
- The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day – $14.99
- The Wild Case – $9.99 (March 8)
- What Lies in the Multiverse – $14.99 (March 4)
- Will You Snail? – $14.99 (March 9)
- Would You Like to Run an Idol Cafe? 2 – $9.99
Finally, we have these offers in the eShop
