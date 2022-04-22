Nintendo eShop Game Releases and Deals of the Week (4/21/22, Europe & Americas)

One more week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today. As you already know, this is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.

Without further delay, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (European prices only available on the Nintendo website):

Europe

Also physical for Switch

Ganryū 2: Hakuma Kojiro

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles

Metal Tales Overkill

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars

Switch eShop

8 Ball Clash

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Anuchard

Bit Orchard: Animal Valley

Burger Bistro Story

Castle Formers

katana

CosmicBreak Gun & Slash

Deck of Ashes: Complete Edition

Dragon Coffee

Evasion From Hell

Funny Car Wash: Trucks & Cars Carwash RPG Game Garage for Kids & Toddlers

Galactic Wars EX

Galagi Shooter

Horror Stories

In the Moon

Japanese Nekosama Escape: The Old Inn

Lila’s Sky Ark

MotoGP 22

neonlore

orbit.industries

Princess and Fairytales Jigsaw Puzzles: Princesses Fairy Tales Intelligence Trainer Kids Games Learning Game for Girls & Boys

Rainbow Yggdrasil

revive

roguebook

Rotund Zero

sakura angels

Samurai Bringer

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Super Mega Zero

The Last Friend

Wild West Crops

wizard mike

Demos for Switch

Nintendo Switch Online Sample Game

Finally, we have these offers in the eShop

You can see them in full here

America