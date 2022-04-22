Nintendo eShop Game Releases and Deals of the Week (4/21/22, Europe & Americas)
Europe
Also physical for Switch
- Ganryū 2: Hakuma Kojiro
- Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles
- Metal Tales Overkill
- Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars
Switch eShop
- 8 Ball Clash
- 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
- Anuchard
- Bit Orchard: Animal Valley
- Burger Bistro Story
- Castle Formers
- katana
- CosmicBreak Gun & Slash
- Deck of Ashes: Complete Edition
- Dragon Coffee
- Evasion From Hell
- Funny Car Wash: Trucks & Cars Carwash RPG Game Garage for Kids & Toddlers
- Galactic Wars EX
- Galagi Shooter
- Horror Stories
- In the Moon
- Japanese Nekosama Escape: The Old Inn
- Lila’s Sky Ark
- MotoGP 22
- neonlore
- orbit.industries
- Princess and Fairytales Jigsaw Puzzles: Princesses Fairy Tales Intelligence Trainer Kids Games Learning Game for Girls & Boys
- Rainbow Yggdrasil
- revive
- roguebook
- Rotund Zero
- sakura angels
- Samurai Bringer
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
- Super Mega Zero
- The Last Friend
- Wild West Crops
- wizard mike
Demos for Switch
Nintendo Switch Online Sample Game
America
Also physical for Switch
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – $49.99 (April 26)
Switch eShop
- 8 Ball Clash – $3.99
- ABC Search With Me – $9.99
- Abyss Memory Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic – $19.99 (April 27)
- Animal Babies Puzzle – Preschool Animals Puzzles Game for Kids – $14.99
- Anuchard – $14.99
- Arcade Archives THE LEGEND OF VALKYRIE – $7.99
- Ashland Dossier – $10.99
- Beautiful Ukraine – $4.00
- BIG Kids & Toddlers Educational Learning Games Collection Bundle 5-in-1 – $39.99
- Bit Orchard: Animal Valley – $6.99 (April 22)
- Burger Bistro Story – $14.00
- Camper Van Simulator – $12.99
- Castle Formers – $4.99 (April 22)
- Katana – $6.99
- Clutter IX: Clutter IXtreme – $9.99
- CosmicBreak Gun & Slash – $19.90
- Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Game – free
- Deck of Ashes: Complete Edition – $24.99
- Demon Turf: Neon Splash – $4.99
- Dragon Coffee – $29.00
- Escape From Hell – $9.99
- Funny Car Wash – Trucks & Cars Game Garage for Kids & Toddlers – $19.99
- Galactic Wars EX – $7.99
- Galagi Shooter – $4.99 (April 22)
- Ganryu 2 – Hakuma Kojiro – $19.99
- Groundskeeper2 – $4.99
- Horror Stories – $1.99
- HUNDRED FIRES: The rising of red star – $4.99
- In the Mood – $4.99
- Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Old Inn- – $9.99
- Jim’s Adventure – $2.99
- Jump Into The Plane – $9.99
- Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles – $19.99
- Metal Tales Overkill – $14.99
- MotoGP 22 – $39.99
- Neon Lore – $5.99
- orbit.industries – $19.99
- Perfect Truck Bundle – $19.99
- Pixel Game Maker Series DANDAN Z – $9.99
- Princess and Fairytales Jigsaw Puzzles – Puzzle Game for Kids – $14.99
- Puzzle Game Bundle – $19.99
- Rainbow Yggdrasil – $13.50
- Revive – $16.99
- Roguebook – $24.99
- Rolling Car – $7.99
- Rotund Zero – $1.99
- Sakura Angels – $9.99
- Samurai Bringer – $9.99
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood – $14.99
- Super Mega Zero – $9.99
- TAISHO x ALICE ALL IN ONE – $53.99
- The Last Friend – $14.99
- The Serpent Rogue – $19.99 (April 26)
- The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story – $14.99 (April 27)
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – $24.99 (April 27)
- Wizard Mike – $6.99 (April 22)
Nintendo Switch Online Sample Game
