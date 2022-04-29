Nintendo eShop Game Releases and Deals of the Week (4/28/22, Europe & Americas)
Like every week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today. As you already know, this is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.
Without further delay, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (European prices only available on the Nintendo website):
Europe
Also physical for Switch
- Cricket 22 The Official Game of the Ashes
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Switch eShop
- Abyss Memory Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic
- Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition
- As far as the eye
- Ashland Dossier
- Base Jump Wing Suit Flying
- Bugsnax
- Bunny Reversi
- Cardful Planning
- Catie in Meowmeow Land
- Dandy & Randy DX
- Wildflowers
- Gems of Magic: Dwarf’s Destiny
- Get Packed: Couch Chaos
- Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute
- LilyDeux Black Lily Warning
- Lost Bubbles: Sweet Mates
- Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom
- Marble Maid
- Marco & The Galaxy Dragon
- NewTerra
- Nonogram Minimal
- OshiRabu: Waifus Over Husbandos + Love Or Die
- Q.3
- Panmorphia: Awakened
- Parkasaurus
- Party Bundle: Ludomania & Flowlines VS & 2048 Battles
- Table Tennis Arcade
- Ravenous Devils
- Research and Destroy
- Basement: Puzzle Escape Room
- Tasomachi: Behind the Twilight
- The Serpent Rogue
- The Sorrowvirus: A Faceless Short Story
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
- Threaded
- Transiruby
- Turn Tack
- unsouled
- Waifu Impact
- Watcher Chronicles
- west water
- WhisperTrip
Finally, we have these offers in the eShop
America
Also physical for Switch
- Nintendo Switch Sports – $39.99 (April 29)
Switch eShop
- Arcade Archives Gaplus – $7.99
- Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition – $19.99
- As Far As The Eye – $24.99
- Breakfast Bar Tycoon Complete Edition – $6.99
- Bugsnax – $24.99
- Bunny Reversi – $1.99
- Cardful Planning – $4.99 (April 29)
- Catie in Meowmeow Land – $14.99
- Chickens On The Road – $0.99
- Cricket 22 The Official Game Of The Ashes – $49.99
- Dandy & Randy DX – $6.99 (April 29)
- Derby Racing: Xtreme Driver – $9.99
- Escape Game R00M – $1.00
- Feral Flowers – $5.00 (April 29)
- Gems of Magic: Dwarf’s Destiny – $9.99
- Get Packed: Couch Chaos – $14.99
- Instant Sports Plus – $24.99
- Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute – $29.99
- Let’s Get Changed!～Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game～ – $19.80
- Light Fairytale Episode 1 – $9.99
- Lost Bubbles: Sweet Mates – $2.99
- Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom – $14.99 (April 29)
- Ludo Game: Just chill out! – $4.99
- Marble Maid – $9.99
- Marco & The Galaxy Dragon – $19.99
- My Brother Tie My Pudding! – $4.99
- NewTerra – $24.99
- Nonogram Minimal – $6.99 (April 29)
- OshiRabu: Waifus Over Husbands + Love Or Die – $39.99
- P.3 – $4.99
- Panmorphia: Awakened – $6.99
- Parkasaurus – $24.99
- Party Bundle: Ludomania & Flowlines VS & 2048 Battles – $9.99 (April 29)
- Arcade Table Tennis – $14.99
- Pixel Game Maker Series MessiahEnd Refrain – $4.99
- Rail Trail – $2.99
- Raven’s Hike – $3.99
- Ravenous Devils – $4.99 (April 29)
- Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King – $29.99
- Slap the Rocks – $4.99 (May 4)
- SpaceGenesis – $14.99
- Tasomachi: Behind the Twilight – $19.99
- Transyruby – $14.99
- Turn Tack – $14.99
- Watcher Chronicles – $19.99
- West Water – $10.99 (April 29)
- Whisper Trip – $4.99
- Wildcat Gun Machine – $14.99 (May 4)
- Winkeltje: The Little Shop – $14.99
SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online
- Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball
- Shining Force II
- space harrier ii
Finally, we have these offers in the eShop
