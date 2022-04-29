Nintendo eShop Game Releases and Deals of the Week (4/28/22, Europe & Americas)

Like every week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today. As you already know, this is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.

Without further delay, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (European prices only available on the Nintendo website):

Europe

Also physical for Switch

Cricket 22 The Official Game of the Ashes

Nintendo Switch Sports

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Switch eShop

Abyss Memory Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic

Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition

As far as the eye

Ashland Dossier

Base Jump Wing Suit Flying

Bugsnax

Bunny Reversi

Cardful Planning

Catie in Meowmeow Land

Dandy & Randy DX

Wildflowers

Gems of Magic: Dwarf’s Destiny

Get Packed: Couch Chaos

Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute

LilyDeux Black Lily Warning

Lost Bubbles: Sweet Mates

Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom

Marble Maid

Marco & The Galaxy Dragon

NewTerra

Nonogram Minimal

OshiRabu: Waifus Over Husbandos + Love Or Die

Q.3

Panmorphia: Awakened

Parkasaurus

Party Bundle: Ludomania & Flowlines VS & 2048 Battles

Table Tennis Arcade

Ravenous Devils

Research and Destroy

Basement: Puzzle Escape Room

Tasomachi: Behind the Twilight

The Serpent Rogue

The Sorrowvirus: A Faceless Short Story

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Threaded

Transiruby

Turn Tack

unsouled

Waifu Impact

Watcher Chronicles

west water

WhisperTrip

Finally, we have these offers in the eShop

You can see them in full here

America