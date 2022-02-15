Nintendo eShop: the best games for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, let’s take a look at the best games to download for the occasion on Nintendo eShop!

Other than romantic dinners! On Valentine’s Day, turn on the Nintendo Switch instead and offer a Joy-Con to your partner for a nice multiplayer session, perhaps somewhere romantic: success is guaranteed! Or maybe not? Obviously it depends on the predisposition, but there are still some products that can be particularly suitable for the party of lovers, whether they are more or less nerds, and then we want to try to make an overview of the best Valentine’s Day games on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Between multiplayer experiences for two, sentimental atmospheres and love stories, the solutions are varied and the ones proposed below are only a small fraction of all the possible video games for Nintendo Switch that can be played in pairs, or that have any relevance to topics. thematic, therefore the discussion is open on which can be the best. For one reason or another, these are ten games that could find a good application on Valentine’s Day …. barring much more romantic developments, of course.

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime places us precisely in the situation described by the title With an explicit and particularly themed name, Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime it stages exactly what the title says, that is, the adventures of a couple struggling with the guidance of a spaceship in environments full of enemies, obstacles and threats. There is very little time for romantic fuss, to tell the truth: the game is all about coordinated action in the management of the various aspects of the ship between navigation, shields, weapons and so on, and it is easy for you to find yourself at shouting orders to each other like gruff captains of a vessel rather than giving each other demonstrations of affection. However, it is easy to glimpse in this strange structure a sort of allegory on the need to collaborate and act in a coordinated way to navigate among a thousand pitfalls: a bit what happens in real life as a couple, on the other hand. Direct link to Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime on Nintendo eShop

Unravel Two Unravel Two presents poetic and romantic moments Good old co-op multiplayer is all it has to offer Unravel Two, which evolves and expands the concept of the first chapter by inserting the action of the couple as a fundamental element of the new gameplay. The melancholy charm of the settings and the staged situation itself remains, with these little woolly creatures struggling with so many dangers on their long journey, but with the introduction of coordinated action between two badges who have to get by by joining forces. The relaxed tones and the crepuscular atmospheres of Unravel Two remain easily impressed and help to create a dreamy atmosphere that could really be the case for a basically romantic evening, but a certain coordination in the movements and also the use of a little is still necessary. of gray matter to move forward, so don’t underestimate the challenge. Direct link to Unravel Two on Nintendo eShop

Sayonara Wild Hearts Sayonara Wild Hearts isn’t quite a couple experience but it’s still very romantic And now, for something completely different but still somehow related to love, we introduce you Sayonara Wild Hearts, a game that combines music, video representation and rhythmic action as only great rhythm games can do, but perhaps even better, or certainly in a different way from what we have seen in the past. Here is a broken-hearted young woman who doesn’t want to give up on love and who is determined to fight for her feelings. She then begins a mind-blowing journey by flying into dream scenarios, racing motorcycles and fighting with the sword against assorted gangs and enemies in a strange tarot-inspired story. All this happens to the rhythm of music, following the beautiful tracks of what is essentially a real interactive pop album, whose songs correspond to the various levels in a synesthetic mixture of video, audio and game controls as rarely have been. recently viewed. Direct link to Sayonara Wild Hearts on Nintendo eShop

Florence Moments of couple life in Florence There are not many video games that talk about love in the most direct way possible, staging the relationship between a girl and a boy, from the first exciting encounters to the blossoming of the deepest feeling, up to consequences that are also different from those initially foreseen. Focusing exclusively on this is the distinctive element of Florence, in which love is treated with a particular grace: far from affected extremes, the love between Florence and Krish seems really real and felt, in its being represented also in a simple and only apparently light way, in everyday situations and gestures common. However, it cannot even be reduced to a simple superficial picture, because Florence frames love in a deeper and broader vision, becoming a sort of light hymn to her life, growth and precious teachings. Direct link to Florence on Nintendo eShop

Haven Yu and Kai grappling with the planet Source in Haven What could be more romantic than a couple who abandon everything, preferring to live isolated on the edge of space on an unknown planet, to choose love? This is pretty much the premise of Haven, a very particular action adventure that alternates moments of action with others of more contemplative exploration and direct narration, telling the story of Yu and Kai, a couple who flees from their home planet to avoid forced marriages and chooses to live on the wild Source to be able to be together, fighting every day for survival. Between survival elements and cooperative action, Haven also stages a very interesting love story, which develops and consolidates between two boys with strong personalities to be discovered and modeled also through the player’s choices. After all, it is also a reflection on the freedom of choice and the strength of feelings, with which it is possible to challenge the status quo. Direct link to Haven on Nintendo eShop

Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp XXL Monster Prom 2 puts us in the hard business of winning a partner The school dance is not really a fundamental element of the experience of Italian students, but we are so used to seeing it in American films and TV series that we have now incorporated it into our popular culture, therefore a game focused on finding the right partner for it. event can be quite close to the heart. On the other hand what Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp XXL staging is not exactly a classic movie “prom night”, since in this case it is about monsters: fascinating though, even sexy depending on the trends, but still characters really outside the traditional schemes and for this reason even more interesting. The question is simple: we have three weeks to choose and seduce our partner to go as a couple to the prom in a sort of really peculiar dating sim, moreover that can be faced in multiplayer up to 4 players. Direct link to Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp XXL on Nintendo eShop

Boyfriend Dungeon Another strictly single player experience but that seems right to include in this list of games with a romantic profile: Boyfriend Dungeon, a title that has in fact amazed everyone for the concept on which it is based. In fact, what about a game that allows us to experience real love stories between the protagonist and his weapon? Finally, a relationship that has perhaps remained latent and hidden for years in videogame history, has always been a fundamental element of any action or RPG structure, is clearly expressed. However, we actually wouldn’t have expected an introspective development like the one that emerges from this strange dungeon crawler with dating sim elements. After choosing the gender and characteristics of the protagonist, we find ourselves undertaking various quests in that of “Verona Beach”, a place halfway between glamor and fantasy, with the use of various weapons that triggers an ever stronger feeling in their comparisons. Direct link to Boyfriend Dungeon on Nintendo eShop

SnipperClips Collaboration is key at SnipperClips Returning to the purest and most essential multiplayer, as can be the one in pairs, we could not help but include SnipperClips in this selection. The idea is apparently simple but it gives way to situations that can become complex, thanks to the creativity with which the levels can be faced: in SnipperClips two tabs are controlled that can cut each other, overlapping and changing shape as a consequence. Collaborating with each other, these two strange creatures must try to achieve various objectives, taking advantage of the possibility of changing their profile and interacting with each other and with the elements of the scenario. Here too, the harmony is a basic element, but beyond the fun arising from the game, the dialogues that can emerge during the gameplay, giving each other instructions, can be true masterpieces. Direct link to SnipperClips: Let’s Cut It Out on Nintendo eShop