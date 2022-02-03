Nintendo is interested in NFT and metaverse: “we see potential” – Nerd4.life

During a Q&A held on the occasion of the last financial report of Nintendocompany executives said that they see potential in NFTs and the metaverse. However, at the moment they have not yet defined what Nintendo could do in this sense that is attractive to players.

The statements were reported on Twitter by analyst David Gibson. When asked by investors about what Nintendo thinks about metaverses and NFTs, the answer was:

“We are interested in this sector, we see that there is potential, but we wonder what” joy “we can offer in this area and what it’s hard to pin down right now“, Nintendo’s response.

In short, Nintendo looks with interest to NFTs and the potential of the metaverse, as well as many other companies, but at the moment it would seem to have nothing in the pipeline in this regard.

NFTs are gods non-fungible digital tokens, i.e. non-replicable goods whose ownership is certified through a blockchain. Applied this concept to video games, this means that a user is the owner of a digital object, such as a skin, and if he wants to, he can decide to transfer ownership to another subject.

They are one of the hottest topics in recent months, with many video game companies interested in entering this new digital market, such as Ubisoft and Square Enix, despite not being well regarded by most players.

In the meantime, Electronic Arts has basically retraced its steps stating that the company is not strongly focusing on NFTs.