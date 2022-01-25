Nintendo is trying to erase it from existence for too much success – Nerd4.life

Pokemon x FPS is a first person shooter set in the world of Pokémon, developed with the Unreal Engine. Nintendo he didn’t take his existence well he is trying to delete italong with all of his videos spread across YouTube and Twitter.

Dragon_GameDev2, the author of Pokemon x FPS, has been working on the game for just over a month. Despite the graphic similarities with the titles of the series, in particular with Pokémon Snap, here the monsters of The Pokémon Company should not be captured or photographed, but gutted with firearms. Also because they are much more aggressive than the original ones.

Although the project is still in its infancy, a few clips of the game were enough to drive the fans crazy, who obviously can’t wait to spread Pokémon blood.

As tradition has it, Nintendo did not appreciate the project very much and started having Pokemon x FPS clips removed from YouTube and Twitter. Actually not only that, because it also targeted tweets with clip highlights. The only way to see it in action is to go straight to Reddit, where the original post is:

As usual, Nintendo made no distinctions and targeted this non-profit amateur project that will likely remain in the prototype stage, as developing a full FPS would take years.

Given the resonance that the videos have had in the community, it is likely that Nintendo has decided to intervene so as not to confuse fans in search of material on Pokémon Legends: Arceus. There remains the problem of the relationship between Mario’s house and the community, which is extremely problematic.