Nintendo knows of the criticism of N64 games on Switch, they are working on it, says Bowser – Nerd4.life

For some time now, Nintendo has released a new service package for Nintendo Switch Online. Among the novelties there is the possibility to play – through emulation – titles N64 on Switch. The performance isn’t exactly perfect though. Now, Nintendo of America’s Doug Bowser claims the company he knows about criticism and he’s working on it.

Bowser, speaking to The Verge, said: “We are constantly looking for ways to make our online options and those games better and continue to add value through more services and more games as we move forward. We take feedback very seriously and are continuing. improve overall performance. For us, the important part is quality and great content with great value. ”

The criticisms of players, towards emulating N64 games on Switch, are related to audio lag issues, graphics issues and frame rate performance limits and online connection difficulties in multiplayer. Obviously some problems could also be related to the quality of the connection, but Nintendo claims to have received the feedback.

