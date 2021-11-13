Tech

Nintendo knows of the criticism of N64 games on Switch, they are working on it, says Bowser – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

For some time now, Nintendo has released a new service package for Nintendo Switch Online. Among the novelties there is the possibility to play – through emulation – titles N64 on Switch. The performance isn’t exactly perfect though. Now, Nintendo of America’s Doug Bowser claims the company he knows about criticism and he’s working on it.

Bowser, speaking to The Verge, said: “We are constantly looking for ways to make our online options and those games better and continue to add value through more services and more games as we move forward. We take feedback very seriously and are continuing. improve overall performance. For us, the important part is quality and great content with great value. ”

Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch OLED

The criticisms of players, towards emulating N64 games on Switch, are related to audio lag issues, graphics issues and frame rate performance limits and online connection difficulties in multiplayer. Obviously some problems could also be related to the quality of the connection, but Nintendo claims to have received the feedback.

We also know that Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console in the US in October 2021.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Forza Horizon 5 is the most anticipated game of November 2021

2 weeks ago

These headphones and earphones have top prices on Amazon! Sony WH-1000XM4 -24%, AirPods Pro (-22%), HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro (-45%), Sennheiser (-50%) and much more!

2 days ago

Ducati Streetfighter V2 and V4SP: data, photos and prices – News

2 days ago

you will no longer be forced to listen to them

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button