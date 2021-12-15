Nintendo patents delve into gameplay news

Fans are constantly waiting for news regarding the sequel to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, a title that carries on its shoulders the heavy task of improving what has already been done in Eiji Aonuma’s open world published on Switch and Wii U.

Although Nintendo is sipping information about the project, three patents filed by the Kyoto company allow us to learn something more about the new features that will characterize the gameplay of the game.

In a first patent, published at the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization), the ability of Link to climb a suspended platform from below to its surface, exactly as we could see in the latest Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 trailer. In addition, the patent in question confirms that it will be possible perform this action freely, and not only on specific points, as one might have feared looking at the film.

Thanks to the video shared this summer by Nintendo during E3, the most observant had noticed that Link has been endowed with a new power, a sort of function “Rewind” to apply to objects. The patent confirms the presence of a mechanics of this kind, potentially capable of creating extremely interesting puzzles.

The third and final patent discloses that the free fall it will be much more elaborate than expected. Not only will Link be able to assume different positions in the air (he can fall backwards or dive), but he will also be able to shoot arrows with his bow in the meantime. Details that could make the mechanics not a little more lively and layered, especially in the case of aerial combat.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel is expected in 2022 on Nintendo Switch. Many were expecting game updates at TGA 2021, but that wasn’t the case. According to Jeff Grubb, we won’t have any information on Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 until next year.