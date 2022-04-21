Nintendo patents the creation of smaller and more effective maps in games like Splatoon

Share

Splatoon 3 will be released sometime in the summer without specifying.

Yesterday we had an announcement that very rarely seen in the video game industryNintendo already announced that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 advanced its release date, so that the title will end up coming out at the end of July instead of sometime in September, this being the information we had until yesterday.

However, this has set off alarm bells, since advancing Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to July could mean that this will be the Nintendo game for the epicenter of the summerwhich leaves the release date of Splatoon 3 in a very bad place, which simply had the poster of summer launch.

Splatoon 3 Still No Release Date

Under this premise, it must be said that some very unreliable insiders said that Splatoon 3 would be released at the end of July, this being something quite unlikely from what has been seen. However, it seems that to a certain extent we have a novelty that affects Splatoon 3.

And it is that, as has been recently shared on social networks, Nintendo would have patented a system for improving minimaps, so this would be focused on Splatoon. Given this, it must be said that we could see these new mechanics implemented in the next installment of the series. You can see the tweet below:

Here’s some newish Nintendo patent that I think is about making better mini-maps for games like Splatoon. Don’t have time to decode it, so letting all of you amazing patent readers have at it instead. Let me know! https://t.co/YG23Ouoloa pic.twitter.com/OYt2hud3To — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) April 19, 2022

Given this, it must be said that the focus of this minimap would be aimed at make it easier for players to understand their position on stage, along with other helpful items around you. It should be noted before this that it would not be the first time that a video game company patents something that finally does not see the light, so only time will tell if it ends up being implemented.

For the rest, it only remains to say that Splatoon 3 release remains a mystery, being a recurring theme yesterday with the announcement of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, as many speculated and theorized with a supposed delay. However, Nintendo said that the game would arrive in the summer, so as long as it launches before mid-September, they will have delivered. For the rest, we will have to be attentive to any possible novelty during these weeks.

