Nintendo reaffirms its agreement with DeNA

Here we bring you a new and interesting message that is directly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case about more statements from the most recent presentation of the company’s financial results.

Specifically, the words you have below correspond to those shared by Shuntaro Furukawapresident of Nintendo, in relation to its mobile gaming business and its agreement with Welcome. Apparently, they do not foresee significant changes in this area.

We leave you with their statements:

Ask: Along with the announcement of the sale of Nintendo shares, DeNA Co., Ltd. commented that the relationship with Nintendo is entering a new phase. Will the relationship go beyond cooperation in developing and operating mobile games and supporting online business, or will it be an extension of the relationship that still exists today? Shuntaro Furukawa: Yes. There will be no changes to our cooperative relationship with DeNA. We have a deep trust relationship with DeNA, which is fair, and we have collaborated with them in various areas, such as developing mobile apps and online services centered around the Nintendo Account, and we intend to continue to work closely with them. them in the future. We have learned a great deal from each other over the past seven years of collaboration and look forward to continuing to deepen the collaborative relationship between our two companies.

