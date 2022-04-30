Nintendo sagas that should have a Live Action series

We are talking about several Nintendo sagas that could be adapted and have a very popular Live Action series.

Future movie adaptation Super Mario opened the season: Is it possible for Nintendo to adapt several of its sagas to a Live Action series? Although video games are making their way into the cinema thanks to successes like Sonic (or future adaptations like that of Minecraft), television products such as series are still a land to explore.

However, that does not prevent fans theorize about the licenses they would like to see adapted. Thus, there are several franchises that are common in these listings. The Legend of Zelda Y metroid, to name two examples, are some of the usual ones. Either the Hunter Schafer likeness with the princess or by Brie Larson’s insistencethese sagas are eternal suspects.

Therefore, at the expense of the future Live Action series of Pokemon for netflixwe theorize about some Nintendo products that would fit well in this format. If you want to meet them, we invite you to stay with us and discover what ideas have been around our heads.

The Legend of Zelda is the biggest wish of the fans of the brand

The franchise of the hero and the princess of Hyrule is, without a doubt, the most commented in this type of listings. Due to its impact on the industry and its importance within it, the followers burn with desire to see a live action series of this Nintendo saga. And if in addition to the above we take into account all plot possibilitiesthe truth is that we are talking about a candy that is difficult to reject.

Currently, The Legend of Zelda has three different story arcs. As a result of a certain incident Ocarina of Time, which we won’t go into detail about, the series timeline is divided into three different branches. Therefore, if Nintendo wanted to make a Live Action series of the franchise, it would have many options in your pocket.

Proposals like the one mentioned Ocarina of Timeothers as popular as breath of the wild or some as sinister as Majora’s Mask either twilight princess they would have a very good chance of succeeding if they were adapted as a series. Besides, who wouldn’t like see Link sailing the seas or facing Ganondorf’s multiple forms? If there is a license with possibilities, without a doubt, this would be The Legend of Zelda.

Metroid could be Nintendo’s reference Live Action series

throughout his more than 30 years of history, metroid has conquered the hearts of the users of the Big N. Due to its unquestionable quality and its intergalactic adventures, the Samus Aran franchise is a cult product that many revere. Therefore, think of a series style The Mandalorian but adapted to the universe of metroid It is, plain and simple, a dream.

By having a bounty hunter as the protagonist, the possibilities of metroid they are infinite. Thus, a hypothetical Live Action series of this Nintendo franchise could, for example, focus each chapter on a different mission. Or, if a broader development was sought, focus each season towards a goal that would take several chapters to achieve.

The growing popularity of the brand Y the interest of figures as important as Brie Larson has caused that, in recent years, much has been said about a hypothetical adaptation. However, it seems that this idea is still a wish and has not materialized. Still, with Nintendo’s idea of create series of your licenseswho knows if we end up getting one, even if it’s animation.

Fire Emblem would be a success as sure as it was unexpected

The recent success from Fire Emblem is far from being a coincidence. This license, initially linked to Japan, became popular in the West thanks to Roy’s presence in Super Smash Bros. Melee. Following this appearance, players outside of Japan became interested in a license that has not stopped gaining followers.

Three Houses and the future Warriors: Three Hopes are confirmation of the popularity of the series. The new installment for the hybrid, in addition to being a success among critics and players, became the best-selling game in the series Thank you to your 3 million copies sold. This, in addition to certifying the spin off that will arrive in June, confirmed that the license is better than ever.

Thanks to this, in addition to possibilities of adaptation, Fire Emblem became the perfect candidate. Its history, its ins and outs and the way of telling it make it not unreasonable to think of a Live Action series of this Nintendo saga. As with the rest of the examples, Only time will tell.

Bonus: Kid Icarus and the potential for a Nintendo Live Action series

We couldn’t end this list without mentioning, even in passing, one of the franchise stories of the Great N. Although Masahiro Sakurai, the director of his latest installment, see a comeback or a sequel hardthe truth is that, even if it is in the audiovisual world, few licenses have the potential of this.

In Kid Icarus we witness an amalgamation of stories that intertwine myths from Greek and Roman mythology. Therefore, there are very few franchises that have the same possibilities as the license. If to this, in addition, we add the popularity of such mythologieswe would have in our hands a product that would delight all types of users.

These are our proposals. And you, what franchise would you like Nintendo to adapt to a Live Action series? Do you agree with our choice? We read you in the comments.