Nintendo shares 5 Nintendo Switch games focused on “the power of Princess Peach”

Recently, the YouTube channel of Play Nintendo has shared a promotional video showing us five Nintendo Switch games, emphasizing the importance of beloved Princess Peach in these. You can see the video below:

Her Royal Highness, Princess Peach, has style beyond compare. Did you know that there are multiple Nintendo Switch games that allow you to play as this mighty princess? On Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Peach can float and keep her teammates afloat in multiplayer. Keep an eye out for the adorable Peach Feline too! Outrun your friends as Peach in Mario Party Superstarsor open your umbrella and show off Peach’s fierce driving skills in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Use Peach’s special shot on Mario Golf: Super Rush to cover everything in pink, and shows everyone that Peach knows how to cover ground, both on and off the tennis court, in Mario Tennis Aces.

Without a doubt, this type of content focused on Princess Peach makes us miss titles like Super Princess Peach for Nintendo DS, where the princess received her first leading role in a video game of the franchise. What do you think about the video? We read you in the comments!

