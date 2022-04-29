Nintendo Shares Nintendo Switch Sports Launch Trailer

To celebrate the launch of Nintendo Switch Sports, Nintendo has uploaded a new trailer to its YouTube channel as usual. We leave it under these lines:

Enjoy six sports including volleyball, soccer, and bowling. The moves you make in the real world will be replicated within the game. Games included:

Tennis : Gently move the Joy-Con controller at just the right moment to hit the ball.

Bowling : Throw the ball in a straight line or have it make a slight curve.

jacket : Throw the opponent off the platform while attacking and defending.

Soccer – Use a giant ball and enjoy very dynamic matches. You can perform headers with the Joy-Con controllers. By attaching a Joy-Con controller to the leg strap included in the physical version of the game (also available separately), you can experience Duel mode and kick realistically.

Badminton: hit the steering wheel and throw it to the right or left while making sure it does not touch the ground. Make powerful finishing touches to take advantage of the rival!

Volleyball: Use a Joy-Con controller to serve, receive, place and spike the ball.

