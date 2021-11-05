Nintendo Switch above expectations, the company invests in development, parks and shops – Nerd4.life

Nintendo Switch turned out to be a success beyond expectations also for Nintendo itself, which also reported a rather precise growth program thanks to the revenues from the console, which should lead to new investments in video game development but also theme parks and shops.

“As a company that brings smiles through theentertainment, Nintendo’s goal has always been to create such original products. In a business with extreme fluctuations such as entertainment, the basic policy of our financial activity has been to ensure a flow of cash and liquid assets that allow the creation of products and services on an ongoing basis, “Nintendo said through its document. summary of the fiscal year.

“The basic policy does not change, but the Nintendo Switch business has exceeded our expectations, placing us in a strong position regarding economic power in recent years and presenting a good opportunity to reconsider how to effectively use our capital in a variety of ways strategic and significant “.

Nintendo’s idea is therefore to continue investing in video game development, but also differentiate the business, also enhancing the construction of theme parks and shops, in order to differentiate the forms of entertainment and relationships with users through new channels.

Speaking of money, Nintendo’s idea is to invest up to 150 billion yen (about 1.3 billion dollars) in the expansion of the video game sector: of these up to 100 billion yen to expand direct development. of video games, while another 50 billion to invest in business opportunities related to the gaming market.

Nintendo: the document that shows the new investments planned also in alternative sectors

On the latter front probably the cinematographic initiatives like the new Mario movie and other similar ideas always based on video game IPs.

Up to 300 billion yen, or about 2.5 billion dollars, will instead be invested in initiatives to “maintain and expand consumer relationships”, as they are defined by Nintendo: among these we find the “infrastructure construction” and the continuation of partnerships that can expand Nintendo into other areas. Probably here we find the construction of theme parks such as the Super Nintendo World at the Universal park in Japan, but also the creation of shops and probably also the construction of the Nintendo Gallery, or the official museum in Kyoto announced a few months ago.