Nintendo Switch becomes XXL with Orion, the 11.6-inch ‘portable’ screen

Thanks to the success of the fundraising launched in recent months on IndieGoGo, the US company UpSwitch is shipping the first units of Orion, a unique accessory for Switch that adds a 11.6-inch “portable” screen to Nintendo’s hybrid console.

Founded in Kent (Ohio) by several former employees of companies such as Nintendo and Microsoft, UpSwitch aims to carve out a space in the already crowded panorama of Switch accessories distributors through a multifunction monitor.

With his 11.6 inches diagonal, the Orion panel exceeds 188% in size of the touchscreen of the Nintendo Switch base model: the device works as a sort of “portable dock”, interfacing with the console via the connector in the retractable compartment on the back of the monitor. The manufacturer, however, does not specify whether or not the device will upscale the signal transmitted by the console to 1080p or if, on the contrary, it limits itself to reproducing it at 720p.

On the other hand, the Orion data sheet emphasizes the presence of one 10,000 mAh battery, a 3.5 headphone connector, and two stereo speakers, in addition to the USB Type-C and HDMI ports and to one stand to place the monitor on a flat surface. There are also tracks to hook and synchronize the two Joy-Con controllers.

The presence of the HDMI input also makes Orion perfectly compatible with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and the consoles of the past generation, while taking into account the impossibility of powering this kind of devices. The editorial staff of NintendoLife has previewed one of the first models of the Orion of UpSwitch, you can find their video at the bottom of the news: if you are interested, the system is sold only in the black model at the price of 249 dollars.