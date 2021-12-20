Nintendo Switch, better configure it before Christmas arrives, Nintendo recommends itself – Nerd4.life

Nintendo provides a Christmas with all the trimmings for Nintendo Switch and has come to advise new buyers of configure the console before the holidays, so as to avoid problems related to the quota of servers. Read: Difficulty creating new accounts and logging into the eShop.

In fact, Nintendo Switch will be one of the most gifted consoles this Christmas and Mario’s house wants to prevent new users from not being able to play it immediately if they all log in together with his server. The most critical moment will be on Christmas Eve, when the presents will be unwrapped and children and adults will rush to configure their brand new console, standard, Lite or OLED. It is no coincidence that Nintendo’s advice is particularly aimed at those who intend to create accounts for the whole family.

“This weekend we expect a heap of logins to the Nintendo Account server which could cause problems such as the inability to create an account right away.

We recommend those who want to use Nintendo Switch Family for the first time to create their accounts in advance.“

For now Nintendo has only given the advice in Japan, but in the next few days it could do the same in other territories, especially in those where it plans to sell more units (or has already sold them).