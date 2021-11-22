Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2021: games and console offers

Time to Black Friday also for Nintendo, which kicked off the Cyber ​​Offers on its eShop: until November 30th there are discounts of up to 75% on a wide range of games, while for days there have been special offers also in stores and online such as GameStop, MediaWorld, Unieuro, Euronics and Amazon.

Black Friday offers can be the perfect opportunity for those who want to buy or give away for Christmas Nintendo Switch in classic version or Quarrel portable and its best games.

Here’s what the promotions consist of and who offers Nintendo Switch and games at the best price for Black Friday 2021.

Black Friday 2021 Nintendo Switch: Nintendo eShop offers and discounts

The list of Nintendo Switch games on sale at Nintendo eShop on the occasion of Black Friday 2021 it is very long and includes hundreds of titles. To consult them all, just go to the Nintendo.it website. Here we show you some of them:

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for € 39.99 instead of € 59.99

FIFA 22 Legacy Edition Nintendo Switch for € 27.99 instead of € 39.99

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity for € 39.99 instead of € 59.99

.Dog for € 0.99 instead of € 9.99

Angel’s Punishment for € 1.99 instead of € 24.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition for € 29.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for € 29.99 instead of € 59.99

Unravel Two for € 5.09 instead of € 29.99

One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition for € 9.59 instead of € 59.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for € 19.99 instead of € 39.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes for € 19.99 instead of € 39.99

No discounts on the new Mario Party Superstars, released in late October 2021, on Nintendo eShop. The game costs money € 59.99.

On the official Nintendo store for now there are no offers even on the Nintendo Switch. To find the console on discount we have to go to other channels. Read on to find out about the promotions Nintendo Switch for Black Friday.

Nintendo Switch on Amazon: Black Friday offers

Let’s start with Amazon, where we find discounts on Nintendo brands for consoles, games, accessories and subscriptions.

Let’s see the most interesting ones:

Console Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months subscription Nintendo Switch Online for € 298.99

Nintendo Switch – Blue / Neon Red – Switch [ed. 2021] to € 284

Mario Party Superstars for € 49.90

Just Dance 2022 Nintendo Switch for € 44.97 instead of € 60.99

Cars 3 Nintendo Switch at € 22.13 instead of € 22.90

Lego The Incredibles – Nintendo Switch for € 22.29 instead of € 23.99

Sony Colors Ultimate – Nintendo Switch for € 24.99 instead of € 39.99

SanDisk MicroSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo Switch 128 GB

Black Friday GameStop: Nintendo offers

GameStop Black Friday offers are valid from 22 to 29 November, available online and in stores while stocks last.

Among these we find Nintendo Switch at € 299.98 bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months subscription a Nintendo Switch Online (same offer that Amazon offers).

There is a discount at € 49.98 instead of € 60.98 Pokemon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as a wide range of games for € 19.98.

Small discounts also on accessories such as controllers, covers, charging bases, headphones and travel cases. Between these Nintendo Switch Xtreme Grip & Wheel Kit – 2 Steering Wheels + 2 Joypad Adapters 10 euros until November 30 and Joy-Con red and blue at € 39.98 instead of € 49.98.

Black Friday Nintendo from MediaWorld and Unieuro

From Unieuro the Nintendo Switch isn’t discounted for Black Friday, but there are deals on games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, sold for 44.99 euros as Super Mario Party; Mario + Rabbidz Kingdom Battle for 19.99 euros, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, available at 48.99 euros.

From MediaWorld, instead, there is a discount on the Nintendo console but only in the gray version: for Black Friday the electronics chain offers Nintendo Switch for 300 euros, also available in 20 installments of 15 euros per month at zero interest. Also discounted the portable console Nintendo Game & Watch with Super Mario Bros and Super Mario Bros The Lost Levels included, which for Black Friday costs 34.99 euros instead of 49.99 euros. The discounts on the games are in line with those offered by the competition.