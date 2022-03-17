Nintendo Switch Deals: Indies Jewels with up to 70% discount

Nintendo celebrates the presence of the independent scene on Nintendo Switch with a new promotion. Until March 27 you will find Indies Jewelry with up to 70% discount. We tell you some of the most outstanding below.

Indies Jewels Selection on Nintendo Switch: the most outstanding

Hades for 16.24 euros (35% discount)

Loop Hero for 11.24 euros (25% discount)

Bastion for 2.49 euros (80% discount)

Dead Cells for 14.99 euros (40% discount)

The Messenger for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

Katana Zero for 8.99 euros (40% discount)

TOEM for 12.59 euros (30% discount)

A Short Hike for 4.89 euros (30% discount)

Transistor for 3.35 euros (80% discount)

Donut County for 4.49 euros (70% discount)

Windjammers for 5.99 euros (60% discount)

Streets of Rage 4 for 14.99 euros (40% discount)

GRAY for 5.09 euros (70% discount)

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

Röki for 6.79 euros (66% discount)

To see the complete list of offers you can go to the nintendo store of your console or through its official website. By clicking on this link you can directly find all the games with discounts.

As for the news of Nintendo Switch, the console is at the gates of the arrival of the Mario Kart 8 Track Pass. The first installment of the six planned will arrive on March 18, which includes the Golden Turbo Cup and the Fortuna Feline Cup. Until the end of 2023, they are expected to add up to 48 remastered circuits from previous Mario Kart spread over six batches. Remember that if you have the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass you will receive this content as long as you remain registered. Check all the details in our dedicated article.

Source: Nintendo