Nintendo Switch dominates the Japanese hardware and software charts, PS5 non-existent – Nerd4.life

Nintendo Switch dominates without delay Japanese rankings this week, both at the hardware and at the software level. PS5 appears completely non-existent and trudges more and more, with total sales of the two editions of the console below 2,000 units, in a week in which the various Switch models have sold more than 200,000. Xbox Series X and Series S do even worse, but it must be said that Microsoft’s consoles have never been much loved by the Japanese, so the result is much more explainable than Sony’s console.

Software rankings (from 29 November to 5 December 2021)

[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 164,580 (1,915,268) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 40,668 (405,177) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 36,928 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 18,640 (6,987,075) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 18,308 (2,309,889) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,160 (4,169,449) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 14,728 (4,532,477) [NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (Bandai Namco, 12/02/21) – 13,348 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 9,387 (2,942,720) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 8,998 (4,215,022)

Hardware rankings (from 29 November to 5 December 2021)

Switch OLED Model – 99,195 (492,172) Switch – 53,752 (17,575,223) Switch Lite – 49,990 (4,284,885) PlayStation 5 – 1,814 (997,605) Xbox Series S – 454 (52,870) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 423 (1,178,253) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 105 (19,546) PlayStation 4 – 116 (7,819,013) Xbox Series X – 104 (70,548)

The best-selling game of the week is Pokémon Shining Diamond / Shining Pearl. The fact that the top ten positions are completely occupied by Nintendo Switch games is no longer even news.

As you can see, the only two new additions to the top 10 are Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, which debuted in second place, and Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition, which started in eighth.