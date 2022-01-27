Nintendo Switch is again scorched earth in the Japanese charts, PS5 does not keep up – Nerd4.life

Nintendo Switch did scorched earth again this week in Japanese rankings, occupying the entire top 10 with its games and ranking first in hardware sales. Now there really isn’t any more for anyone e PS5 it doesn’t seem to be able to keep up.

Software sales (January 17-23, 2022)

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 20,340 (814,023) [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 13,696 (2,468,151) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 13,347 (4,726,811) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,340 (4,387,139) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,892 (2,485,415) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9,257 (7,158,271) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,668 (3,052,106) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 6,994 (230,422) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 6,948 (2,577,427) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5,301 (911,313)

Hardware sales (January 17-23, 2022)

Switch OLED Model – 36,534 (1,030,341) Switch – 27,609 (17,894,965) Switch Lite – 13,076 (4,510,554) PlayStation 5 – 15,729 (1,106,719) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,128 (207,280) Xbox Series X – 1,620 (75,885) Xbox Series S – 1,007 (58,453) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 325 (1,181,039) PlayStation 4 – 14 (7,819,291)

In total, the various Nintendo Switch models have sold 77,219 units, compared to 18,857 units of the PS5. Xbox has stalled at 2,627 units, while PS4 now appears dead and buried, with only 14 units sold. It should be noted that PS5 continues to have stock problems.

At the software level, there isn’t much to say. Waiting for the cyclone Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the top 10 is occupied by all games that have already been on the market for some time, therefore without any new entries. At the head we find Mario Party Superstars and, as you can see, also in the other positions there are many confirmations, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Minecraft and other top sellers of the console.