Nintendo Switch is in the middle of its life cycle, reiterates the president Furukawa – Nerd4.life

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa reiterated in the company’s latest financial report that Switch is still a half of its life cycle and who therefore still has many years of career ahead of him before retiring.

In November of last year, Furukawa said that Switch had just entered its mid-life phase. The excellent momentum of sales, which in 2021 continued to grow exceeding 92 million units, and the launch of Switch OLED are further confirmation for the company that it is still too early to retire the console. Indeed according to the words of Furukawa, Switch will have a life cycle higher than that of the previous platforms.

Nintendo Switch OLED

“We can’t comment on the next console right now,” says Furukawa. “It is now the fifth year since the launch of the Nintendo Switch and total hardware sales have exceeded 90 million units. We recognize that the system is in the middle of its life cycle. The launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED has also helped maintain sales momentum. and we are now offering consumers three Nintendo Switch models that can adapt to their play and lifestyle, as well as a wide range of software. With this, we believe that the foundations have been laid for growth beyond what previously we considered a conventional hardware lifecycle. “

In short, Nintendo Switch will remain the flagship console of the big N for many years to come. The company meanwhile wants to invest in development, parks and shops, as well as in the world of cinema, with other films besides Super Mario and based on its historical franchises.