Nintendo Switch is still in the middle of its life cycle, confirms the president Furukawa – Nerd4.life

Shuntaro Furukawathe president of Nintendo, on the occasion of the latest financial report of the Kyoto company, once again stated that Nintendo Switch is still in the middle of its life cycle and therefore predicts that it will continue to be the flagship console for many years to come.

As confirmed by the latest financial data reported by Nintendo, Switch is grinding impressive sales numbers despite approaching the sixth year of the console’s life and at the end of 2021 it has reached share 103.54 million units sold worldwide, surpassing 100 million faster than Wii and PS4. So it’s not too surprising that Nintendo is in absolutely no hurry to retire the console.

“The Switch is only halfway through its life cycle and the momentum it is starting this year is good,” said Furukawa, adding that he expects the Switch to surpass the longevity of other consoles in terms of sales. “Switch is poised to break the mold of our previous consoles which saw a sudden drop in sales in their sixth year on the market and grow further.”

Furukawa also made similar statements last November, where among other things he stated that consequently it is still too early for the company to talk about the next Nintendo console.

Also on the occasion of the latest meeting with shareholders, President Furukawa also spoke of possible future acquisitions, explaining that the company aims for organic growth rather than large investments such as Microsoft and Sony.