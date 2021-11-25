Nintendo Switch is the fourth best-selling console ever in Japan, PS2 joke – Nerd4.life

Nintendo Switch he passed it PS2, becoming the fourth best-selling console ever in Japan with 22.03 million units placed since launch on March 3, 2017.

Last August Nintendo Switch was at nearly 21 million units in Japan, which means that within a few months the hybrid console has sold over one million units, reaching over 21.98 million. PlayStation 2.

That’s not all: the passing of 22 million units for Nintendo Switch occurred within 246 weeks: this is the second best time ever, behind only the results achieved by the Nintendo DS with 170 weeks.

Ranking of the best-selling consoles ever in Japan

Nintendo DS – 32.99 million Game Boy – 32.47 million Nintendo 3DS – 24.57 million Nintendo Switch – 22.03 million PlayStation 2 – 21.98 million PSP – 19.69 million NES – 19.38 million PlayStation – 18.86 million Super Nintendo – 17.17 million Game Boy Advance – 16.96 million

Since this is the progression made so far by Nintendo Switch, there is no doubt that the third place in the standings is within reach: there are just a couple of million units to reach Nintendo 3DS.

According to the Twitter account Video Games Charts, the overtaking could take place during the first half of 2022, coinciding with the launch of Splatoon 3 (our preview here).