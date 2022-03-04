Nintendo Switch Lite with Online subscription cheaper than ever

The pack includes a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online with many benefits.

nintendo switch lite It has a smaller and lighter size, being a good alternative for users who play alone in portable mode. It came out at a price of over 200 euros, but now you can get the cheapest console on Amazon. The Coral edition of Nintendo Switch Lite and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online they cost 199.48 euros. This incredible bundle is 23 percent off, so you save more than 60 euros on this purchase.

Nintendo Switch Online is the service that allows you to connect with friends to play online multiplayer, in addition to other advantages. The individual subscription is priced at 20 euros per year, but with this offer it comes out totally free. Next to the portable console it costs 199.48 euros right now, which is a great saving of 60.41 euros in total. Normally, this pack is priced at 259.89 euros on Amazon, but the discount is considerable. Below we tell you the main features of Lite as well as the benefits of the online service.

Know more: Nintendo Switch Lite + 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Lite + 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online for 199.48 euros

nintendo switch lite does not have removable Joy-Con controllers, as it is a compact console focused on portable mode. That means you can’t connect to the TV through the Dock. It has its advantages, since it is lighter for easily transport it. Although this console is available in various colors, only the coral edition is on sale. the pack includes a download code equivalent to a 12-month individual subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. In addition to allowing online multiplayer gaming, subscribers can enjoy a library of over 100 NES and Super NES gamescloud saving and many exclusive offers.

Know more: Nintendo Switch Lite + 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online

Thanks to this offer you can get a portable console for 199.48 euros. But you can also enjoy a 12-month subscription of the online service to play online multiplayer titles like Splatoon 2 or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It is a unique opportunity because you can save up to 60.41 euros total. Do not miss it!

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!