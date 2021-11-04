Nintendo Switch, millionaire games: Mario Kart 8 in the lead, check Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – Nerd4.life

With the recent financial results, Nintendo has also updated the list of million seller games on Nintendo Switch according to the latest data collected on the market, bringing out some news but above all strengthening the trend already seen in the past, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which remains the best-selling ever and the appearance of new titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

As we have seen, with its 38.74 million, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fact the best-selling driving game ever and continues to improve its record from quarter to quarter, as the title is consistently among the best sellers. from year to year on Nintendo Switch and on the market in general.

The novelty is represented above all by The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, which emerges in the list of games that have sold at least one million copies of Nintendo with 3.6 million copies sold worldwide in just over three months from launch, thus confirming another success for the company.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, a panorama of the game

Also confirmed the presence of Mario Golf: Super Rush among the titles that have sold more than one million copies on Nintendo Switch, with the “sportsman” in question that has reached 1.94 million copies sold.

So let’s see the complete ranking of best selling games on Nintendo Switch from Nintendo: