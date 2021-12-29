Nintendo Switch, more than 100 million units sold, according to a new estimate – Nerd4.life

According to a new one esteem made by VGChartz, Nintendo Switch he may have outgrown i 100 million units sold, with global sales for the week ending December 18, 2021, in which it reportedly sold 1,314,674 units worldwide, making it the best-selling console ever.

More precisely, Nintendo Switch would have reached 100.72 million units, becoming the seventh console to have exceeded 100 million, after PS2, Nintendo DS, Game Boy, PS4, PS1 and Nintendo Wii.

In the same week, PS5 would have sold 541,390 units, reaching a total of 16.68 million. Xbox Series X and S would have sold 459,416 units, reaching 11 million instead. Note that both of the latest generation consoles did worse than their predecessors in the same period in 2014, with PS5 selling 174,000 fewer units than PS4 and Xbox Series X and S selling 67,000 fewer units than Xbox One. The explanation for such a result is quite simple, given that the two new consoles have very little stock due to the semiconductor crisis.

It should be noted, however, that, compared to the same week of 2020 and always according to the estimates of VGChartz, the sales of Nintendo Switch would have dropped by 13.5%, while those of PS5 would have grown by 44.9% and that of the Xbox Series by 44. , 3%.

