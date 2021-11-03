Nintendo Switch, November 2021: the best games of the month

In November, games such as Shin Megami Tensei V, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, World War Z and of course Pokémon arrive on the Nintendo Switch.

November 2021 is a very important month for owners of Nintendo Switch, which will be able to try their hand at a series of games exciting and promising. Starting with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, which finally brings the Rockstar Games franchise back to the platforms of the Kyoto house. The relevant outputs, however, are not lacking: we will be able to face the exciting and demanding adventure of Shin Megami Tensei V or try your hand at the zombie-based shooter mechanics of World War Z, or let us be seized by the nostalgia of a return to the Sinnoh region with remakes Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl Pokémon.

World War Z World War Z, the survivors busy facing the zombies Out November 2nd Based on the film of the same name with Brad Pitt, World War Z also lands on Nintendo Switch this month after the great success on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and does so with a package that includes all the contents of the Game of the Year Edition. Projected into a post-apocalyptic world, where hordes of zombies have ravaged major cities, we will have to face the undead leading a team of survivors. The game, which winks at the formula of the classic Left 4 Dead, will take us to visit different scenarios during the spread of the epidemic, for example the cities of New York, Moscow and Jerusalem, trying to stem the advance of the enemies using particularly rich equipment and countering the endless hordes that will rain down on us.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, a chase sequence Out November 11th Surprisingly announced just weeks after release, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is a collection that includes the remastered editions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City And Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. These are the classic episodes of the Rockstar Games series, released on PlayStation 2 between 2001 and 2004, revised and corrected for the occasion. We will therefore be able to relive (or recover in guilty delay) the three engaging stories, with their overtime personages, and carry out increasingly dangerous missions in completely restored environments. The graphics of the three titles have in fact been brought to high definition, the frame rate doubled, the effects improved and the polygonal models wrapped in new textures for a cartoonish and surprising style.

Shin Megami Tensei V Shin Megami Tensei V, the protagonist of the game Out November 12 The new chapter of the Atlus series is preparing to overwhelm us with its bizarre story, set in a parallel world in which Tokyo has been razed to the ground while a bloody war is waged between the troops of Hell and those of Heaven. A scenario in which we will be able to survive only by accepting to merge with a divine being, becoming the most powerful Nahobino and taking part in the conflict. But who will we fight for? Featuring gameplay RPG of great depth, historically very challenging, Shin Megami Tensei V will see us explore wide environments and face opponents of all kinds in the famous combat system Press Turn, using the demons of our allies to gain a tactical advantage and merging them to have even stronger creatures.

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl Pokémon Shining Diamond, a combat phase Out November 19th Remake of the episodes published in 2006 on Nintendo DS, Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will take us on a new, fascinating journey in the splendid Sinnoh region, a scenario preserved for the occasion that will not fail to surprise us thanks to the complete technical makeover, dedicated to enhance the colors and brilliance of the settings but also to propose a new style for the characters. On the front of the gameplay the experience should remain faithful to the originals, strong in simple and immediate mechanics which, however, we imagine will also see the addition of some new features. Certainly the many Pokémon fans will be happy to be able to relive this experience, with its atmospheres and a series of artistic choices that, however, have not found everyone in agreement.