Nintendo Switch OLED stays on for 1,800 hours straight to find out if the screen gets damaged – Nerd4.life

Nintendo Switch OLED, as it is easy to guess from the name, it is equipped with an OLED screen. Initially, some enthusiasts worried about the risk of this type of screen being damaged after long periods of use. To answer this question, a YouTuber left console on for 1,800 hours.

The YouTuber in question is Wulff Den, which left the Nintendo Switch OLED on for 1,800 using an in-game screenshot of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and leveraging a Hori SplitPad controller to keep the system always on, while it was charging.

The result? Here are Den’s words: “There is no difference in any of the color tests I have performed, you may also notice that there are no noticeable burn marks after being lit for nearly 2000 hours. The only difference being he can notice is the white of the sanctuary ceiling, which is slightly darker, and the bluish white has a slight green tinge. ”

“… If you’re worried about OLED burn-in on your Switch because you have 2000 hours on a game, I think you can relax a bit. I don’t think that’s a practical concern for anyone. I think maybe 10 years from now we could. see a HOME screen, which was in bright mode, present some burn in, but for most people there is nothing to worry about. ”

Den is going to continue with the test to see what happens, but already now we feel we can say that the Nintendo Switch OLED screen does not risk a burning effect quickly.