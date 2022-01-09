Tech

Nintendo Switch OLED stays on for 1,800 hours straight to find out if the screen gets damaged – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read

Nintendo Switch OLED, as it is easy to guess from the name, it is equipped with an OLED screen. Initially, some enthusiasts worried about the risk of this type of screen being damaged after long periods of use. To answer this question, a YouTuber left console on for 1,800 hours.

The YouTuber in question is Wulff Den, which left the Nintendo Switch OLED on for 1,800 using an in-game screenshot of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and leveraging a Hori SplitPad controller to keep the system always on, while it was charging.

The result? Here are Den’s words: “There is no difference in any of the color tests I have performed, you may also notice that there are no noticeable burn marks after being lit for nearly 2000 hours. The only difference being he can notice is the white of the sanctuary ceiling, which is slightly darker, and the bluish white has a slight green tinge. ”

“… If you’re worried about OLED burn-in on your Switch because you have 2000 hours on a game, I think you can relax a bit. I don’t think that’s a practical concern for anyone. I think maybe 10 years from now we could. see a HOME screen, which was in bright mode, present some burn in, but for most people there is nothing to worry about. ”

Den is going to continue with the test to see what happens, but already now we feel we can say that the Nintendo Switch OLED screen does not risk a burning effect quickly.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“All for less than € 2” are the latest and most irresistible Amazon offers

December 2, 2021

7 PS5 and PS4 exclusives will arrive on PC in 2022

November 6, 2021

PS5, here is a new free game to keep the console from getting dust

November 30, 2021

the combat system will be more dynamic and responsive – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button