Nintendo Switch OLED, the screen risks burn-in? The results after 1,800 hours of testing

Youtuber Wulff Den conducted an interesting Switch OLED burn-in test. In an attempt to understand whether the screen of Nintendo’s new hybrid gem is or is not subject to the “ghost pixel” problem, the content creator left the console on and still on the same screen for 1,800 hours.

The test took place with a copy of Zelda Breath of the Wild, inside a sanctuary and with the shot fixed on an area where the high contrast between the walls of the dungeon and the illuminated background could provide unequivocal clues to the actual burn-in of the OLED panel. To keep the console always active, the youtuber used a SplidPad Hori controller and left the Switch OLED perpetually charging.

To those who follow us, we remind you that burn-in is an effect that occurs mainly on OLED displays which consists in the appearance on the panel of what we can define as a ‘ghost footprint’, that is the persistent trace on the pixels of static images displayed for a long time. time periods.

Well, as Wulff Den himself explains “There is no difference in any of the color tests that I have run. There are no obvious signs of ‘pixel streak’ from the burn-in on the screen, even after leaving the Switch on the same screen for nearly 2,000 hours. There is only a very small, almost imperceptible, difference in the intensity of the light, with a slight green tinge emerging in the heavily lit BOTW sanctuary scenes “.

At the end of his test, the youtuber therefore invites all Switch OLED owners not to worry about burn-in: Regardless of your videogame routines, the problem shouldn’t arise even after several years of using the console. Before leaving you to the video above, we invite those who follow us to read our Nintendo Switch OLED review.