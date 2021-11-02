Nintendo Switch online has a surprise, actually 38!





According to a spoiler released by a dataminer, about 38 additional N64 and 52 Sega Mega Drive games are on the way to the already long list, for Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on package subscribers.

It looks like Halloween brings good luck to passionate gamers. According to the latest information released by a curious dataminer, the catalog of Nintendo Switch Online + Package additional, but we are talking about the near future, could get rich with well 38 games for N64 and 52 for Sega Mega Drive. As if that were not enough, in addition then they could arrive, on the service, other virtual consoles that are not listed now. Everything was deduced from well-hidden clues, but which did not go unnoticed by the dataminer. For a few days now it is available only in Europe Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on package, the new Nintendo Switch online subscription service that allows you to play the classic games that have made the history of Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive, and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons highly anticipated Happy Home expansion, without having to purchase it. Animal Crossing really had a peak moment, where it figured as the most requested game. Could it be another ascent?

READ ALSO: Rainbow Six Extraction: revealed the release date of the last chapter

Some of the upcoming titles and hidden clues

Here we list some of the titles already released, directly from the MondoMega source which, by carefully analyzing the app files of N64 and Sega Mega Drive , managed to find a list of the games already available to install and the upcoming ones, the famous 38. The spoiler then continues with a note that catches the eye only to people who know it: the dataminer has in fact noticed that in the IDs of Nintendo Switch Online games, to identify the virtual console, just look at the first reference number. N64 is 3, Mega Drive is 5, while SNES 2. The missing numbers that we can find between 1 and 5 could be a clue that indicates the arrival of other virtual consoles for Nintendo Switch Online. But, to be taken with a grain of salt.

The Legend of Zelda

Super Smash Bros .

. Wave Race

Mario Part

Majora’s Mask

F-Zero X,

For the Sega Mega Drive section, on the other hand, at least 52 other games will be added.

READ ALSO: Gamers’ pleasure: an optical fiber of their own from 2.5 GB / s only for those who play seriously

This reported is just an article that analyzes the various clues released by the dataminer, so take this information with a grain of salt, as everything could change if it has not been confirmed with an official statement from Nintendo.

