Nintendo Switch Online, let’s analyze the add-on package

The trailer of the Nintendo Switch Online add-on package it quickly became the video with the most “dislikes” of the usually very benevolent YouTube channel of Nintendo: it succeeded in the enterprise to surpass the presentation of Metroid Prime: Federation Force, which we imagined would hold the record for a long time. Nintendo users have long been accustomed to the fact that the Kyotese company has its own economic policies, not in the sense of absurdity, but detached from those of its competitors and, in general, of the other players in the market. So why take it so hard? There are, we assume, three main reasons. The first is that i online services, however unique your games may be, however unique your ideas may be, they are – from a certain point of view – directly comparable from one competitor to another. And there is no doubt that Nintendo, in this area, and in particular in online gaming, is generations back: there are still friend codes, which should belong to videogame archeology, and voice chat (when there is ) is managed through an external app and we could go on and on. Secondly, all this was accepted with discrete serenity, or at least with a certain indifference, precisely because of the low cost of the service: 19.99 euros per year for a single registration, 34.99 euros for a family member (up to eight account). Perhaps a too expensive price for what is offered, but still an acceptable cost to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe online and many other exceptional titles, as well as to have the cloud saves. The third reason is that many fans for years have wanted to be able to replay Nintendo 64 titles: there is no Nintendo 64 Classic Mini, after all. Well, the hope – extremely optimistic – was that the games on the platform would be loaded like the NES and SNES ones, so as to incentivize the registration of those who, yet, were not subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online. On the contrary, Nintendo has ventured an economic request that no one expected: the registration of a single account (including the additional package) is 39.99 euros, that of a family member 69.99 euros. Literally double the basic service.

Offer present Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise: the DLC will be included in the add-on package There is only one type of user to whom the price of the add-on package may seem favorable and that is someone who is interested in Happy Home Paradise, the first (and only) paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The latter, which is included in the Nintendo Switch Online add-on package, costs 24.99 euros if purchased individually. In short, if you were really eager to download Happy Home Paradise, the add-on package would probably be the best option. For everyone else, the content on offer is probably not worth the money. And in general, the economic demand seems excessive to us, even if we love madly Nintendo 64 or Mega Drive (or both). In particular, the first Nintendo polygonal console, which this year turned twenty-five, presents several critical issues. First of all, an input lag problem was highlighted – and confirmed by some speedrunners, whose obsession makes the comment credible: a problem that would not depend on the TV or the pad used, but on the emulator itself. In addition, some critical issues emerged from a technical point of view, actually quite strange (such as the fog of the Water Temple of Ocarina of Time). Finally, but here it was difficult to find an ideal solution, the setting of the control system: the pad of the Nintendo 64 is very particular (we talked about it weeks ago in this special), and it was not possible to perfectly superimpose it on that (indeed, a those) of Nintendo Switch. So X and Y emulate two of the C keys, while if you want to access all four you have to hold down ZR (in that case, A, B, X and Y take the place of the four yellow buttons). It is not an ideal approach, but – we repeat – it was difficult to find a solution that would please everyone. It seems that the service is not even able to emulate the Nintendo 64 Controller Pack, with more or less annoying consequences (for example, the inability to memorize the record laps in Mario Kart 64). The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time: a big incentive, alas, to shell out the required amount There is no shortage of positives: the titles inserted are not in PAL version, but NTSC. Considering that the games translated into Italian at the time were very few (on Nintendo 64, at least), the exchange is greatly advantageous: the 60hz make the experience much better. In addition, the color tones are good: we do not know if they are perfect, but they are certainly close to those of the original games. Didn’t you remember, in the titles inserted into the Virtual Console for Wii U, the color values ​​were incredibly altered: getting darker, a lot darker, than the original versions. Finally, playing Mario Kart 64 online – even with a netcode that is anything but exciting – is a dream come true for anyone who loved it at the time.