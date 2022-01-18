Nintendo Switch Pro, there is talk of a date for the new console

Among the big announcements that we expected in 2021 there was certainly the Nintendo Switch Pro. And instead like at Ikea when they tell you that if you like the yellow bag they give you a blue one, we had the OLED model.

Not exactly the best of the Pro. But the rumors cyclically resurface and so let’s see if there is a way in the near future to finally see a updated model of the Nintendo console. Is there really a need for an update? This is another story.

If we look only at sales, for example, the answer is definitely no, there is no need for an update or to touch anything. Nintendo Switch is in fact the console more sold of the year and Nintendo grinds millions of dollars. The forecasts give it strong even when we say goodbye to the year that has just begun but this time will this time only be due to its current power or will a model finally arrive to be properly defined PRO?

Word to the experts: that’s when we might see the Nintendo Switch Pro

The analyst spoke directly about the future of the console Piers Harding-Roll of Ampere Analysis while also Serkan Toto of Kantan Games has its own little prediction that we can take into account.

Harding-Roll had already planned for the 2021 the arrival of an updated version of the Switch and it had taken us. It is undeniable that the model with OLED screen both an improvement over the base model which still remains highly regarded and sold. For our part we had believed it all the way but then we too had to surrender to the evidence. For 2022 the Ampere Analysis analyst has no doubts.

There will be no Switch Pro this year and indeed sales of the Nintendo console may even begin to slowly fade. Indeed, according to the analyst, the Pro model will never arrive. And the reason is that according to Ampere Analysis Nintendo is working on the next console that will probably be made official in 2024.

For Serkan Toto, Nintendo’s attention in these twelve months will not be on consoles but still on games and indeed there will be an expansion in the mobile sector, to lend a hand to the still very popular Mario Kart World Tour. 2024 would be an ideal year for a new console, the Nintendo Switch after all came out in 2017: 7 years of life cycle would be a more than dignified life and that could lengthen further if Nintendo continued to churn out titles for its “new” console alongside the Switch versions.