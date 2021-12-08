Nintendo Switch, record sales in Italy and Europe at Black Friday – Nerd4.life

Nintendo Switch has totaled sales record in the week of Black Friday in Italy and Europe, placing more consoles than any other week since the launch of the platform.

Considered the most popular console ever, Nintendo Switch has stood out with great eloquence in a particularly interesting period for the gaming sector, even exceeding the numbers recorded in November 2019.

The most successful version was the bundle limited edition with Nintendo Switch, a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, “which allows friends and families to play together online, all in one package”.

“In Europe, November 2021 also saw two record weeks for Nintendo Switch software”, reads the official statement. “In the week of November 15, more Nintendo Switch games were sold across Europe than in any previous week in the console’s history, a record that was further surpassed the following week.

“Significant was the launch of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl on November 19th, which together sold over six million copies worldwide in the first weekend of sales.”

“The most recent titles for the Nintendo Switch include Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, WarioWare: Get It Together !, Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl and Big Brain Academy: Challenge of Minds.”

“In addition, Nintendo Switch hosts a wide variety of games for all types of players, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Fortnite, Minecraft and MONSTER HUNTER RISE. “